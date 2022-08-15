Is installment pix a good option for those who don’t have a credit card?

The new functionality of Pix in installments was initially approved by the institutions Santander, PicPay and Mercado Pago. Since it was launched by the Central Bank, Pix arrived with the mission of making life easier for many people and has also started to compete with other payment methods, such as credit card, with the introduction of new modalities.

With the new function of pix in installments, people were able to start testing the option to pay in up to 24 installments. The new function is slowly arriving at financial institutions, but it is leaving some doubts about which is the best tool to use.

The functionality of Pix Parcelado is nothing more than an advance made by the bank and which is carried out in the form of installments. The information is provided to customers through the institution they wish to choose to use the function.

What can change in Pix in installments according to the financial institution?

Each financial institution has the right to define how it will use the tool. In the example of Mercado Pago, payment by installment is allowed in some purchase situations, such as payment using QR Code and PIX Copia e Cola.

already in PicPay, this mechanic can only be carried out for purchases, although it is not possible to carry out transfers to other people. Pix can also be paid in installments by credit card, unlike what can be done on Mercado Pago.

In the example of Banco Santander, the modality was released for use in any type of Pix payment, which ranges from transactions to individuals, as well as in installments of purchases in up to 24 installments.

To choose the best form of installment, it is only necessary to carry out an analysis of what is most convenient at the moment. It is worth mentioning that the credit card usually does not have fees included in the installment, while in the pix in installments fees may apply.

Therefore, for those who do not have a credit card due to the low score on their CPF, using Pix Parcelado can be a good option.

When is it worth making an installment payment?

In some situations it may be worth making an installment payment through Pix. If that person does not have an account balance or even when the recipient does not accept payments other than cash, it is possible to opt for this instant payment method.

You can also consider using the pix in installments when there is an account balance, but you do not want to compromise the monthly budget when making a payment. If the person wants to concentrate all expenses on their credit card bill, this can be another resource for centralizing expenses in one place.

In comparison with the pix in installments, when using traditional Pix, the transaction amount is immediately deducted from your account. And when making a Pix in the credit mode, this amount will be charged directly on the card’s invoice when it closes, according to the deadline you chose.