Auxílio Caminhoneiro payments will be made to workers through the digital social savings account.

The federal government started the transfer of the Emergency Benefit to Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Trucker or Pix Trucker). The definition of the value of Auxílio Caminhoneiro in R$ 1 thousand, began to be paid to 900 thousand autonomous cargo carriers, until the month of December.

However, this month, the first two installments of the benefit, referring to the months of July and August, will be paid together, totaling transfers of R$ 2 thousand. But after all, is it possible to ask for Truck Driver Assistance in August? Find out below.

Pix Trucker Calendar

Below, check the transfer schedule of the Pix Truck Driver to eligible drivers:

Portion Payday 1st installment august 9 2nd installment august 9 3rd installment September 24 4th installment October, 22 5th installment November 26th 6th installment December 17th

How are payments made?

According to the ordinance published in the Official Gazette of the last August 3rd, responsible for regulating Aid Truck Driver payments will be made to workers through the digital social savings account. Caixa will be in charge of deposits, which will take place via the Caixa Tem app.

Is it still possible to apply for Truck Driver Assistance in August?

It is not necessary to register to receive the aid. This is said because the truck drivers’ data is sent to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT). The same is linked to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

That way, before releasing the payments, the ministry will see which drivers are entitled to Auxílio Caminhoneiro. According to ANTT, the list of truck drivers who are active in the RNTR-C will be forwarded every month to the ministry.

Finally, drivers whose registration status is “pending” or “suspended” can regularize the registration on the ANTT website.

