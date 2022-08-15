Ivete Sangalo has an accident while skiing: ‘I broke my wrist in two places’ – Entertainment

Ivete Sangalo had an accident while skiing in Chile with her son, Marcelo, and had to have her arm operated. The surgery took place last Friday (12), in Bahia. She has already been discharged and is at home. On Saturday (13), she showed the moment of the accident to the followers.

The singer fractured her wrist in two places. “Adventurer Ivete!”, joked the artist in the caption of the photos.







“I went on vacation with my son, we went skiing, which is something we love to do. I was there, a lot there, le, le, ló, lu, skater, and, out of nowhere, kaboom! and broke my wrist in two places,” he explained.

Ivete said that she felt unbearable pain and that several people came to help her: “Those people who do rescue. I felt like I was in an action movie, they took me on those red stretchers, going down the mountain at high speed. It was sensational. a lot let it go, let it go, let it go”.

In addition, the artist said that when she and her son went to the doctor they discovered that she had broken her arm, with a fractured wrist. “Thank God, everything worked out. Life goes on”, she added.

In addition to Marcelo, 12, Ivete is the mother of Marina and Helena, 4-year-old twins, from her marriage to Daniel Cady.



