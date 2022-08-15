Juliano Cazarré opens up about his daughter’s health in an interview with Fantástico

Juliano Cazarré and his wife, Letícia Cazarré, spoke to “Fantástico” about the health status of their daughter, Maria Guilhermina, who was operated on again this week.

Juliano Cazarre and his wife, Letícia, gave an emotional interview to “Fantástico” this Sunday (14) to talk about the health status of Maria Guilhermina, the couple’s youngest daughter, who was born with a rare heart problem. She was hospitalized once again this weekend. and had to undergo further surgery.

The two-month-old girl has Ebstein’s anomaly, a very rare congenital disease, and soon after giving birth she had to undergo an operation. In the interview, Juliano and Letícia told she might not survive if she hadn’t been taken care of in time. “Maria Guilhermina’s blood turned in her heart, it didn’t go to her intestines, it didn’t go to her kidneys, she was going to die”, commented the actor.

Due to the child’s health problem, the couple arranged for an emergency baptism, fearing that she might not survive the health problem.. The two assumed they didn’t know what could happen to her. “I had hope [da sobrevivência dela], but I didn’t know,” he said. “Life needs people to live. We let five live and are fighting for this one to live too. Life wants to live, I think that’s it,” he said.

Haste admission and new surgery

Earlier, the actor, who plays Alcides in Pantanal, used his social media to announce that their youngest daughter, Maria Guilhermina, had to be rushed to hospital. The actor also said that the girl underwent another emergency surgery during the dawn of Father’s Day.

The artist explained that everything went well, but explained that Maria Guilhermina is still in the hospital. “Maria Guilhermina had complications yesterday and ended up needing an emergency surgery this morning. The surgery was successful, thank God and the Beneficência Portuguesa team, especially Dr Rodrigo Freire. Guilhermina is fine, sedated, and the first exams are very positive,” he said.