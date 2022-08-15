Juliano Cazarré says that daughter had another surgery, but is doing well | Pop & Art

Actor Juliano Cazarré announced this Sunday (14), Father’s Day, that his daughter underwent a new emergency surgery last night.

Maria Guilhermina, who had already undergone surgery shortly after her birth due to a rare heart anomaly (see more below) had to undergo the procedure after “intercurrence”, said the actor.

Pantanal’s “Alcides” also revealed that the almost 2-month-old is fine. On Friday (12), the girl’s mother and the actor’s fiancee, Leticia Cazzaré, reported that Guilhermina had a drop in oxygen saturation and needed a catheterization and a stent (a tiny structure that is placed in the arteries).

“Guilhermina is fine, sedated, and the first tests are quite positive,” wrote Cazarré this Sunday on a social network.

“I humbly ask for the prayers of all of you, for Guilhermina’s recovery and for Leticia and I continue with strength and serenity to fight for her. Thank you. May God return so much charity from you to us. A happy father’s day to all!!! “, added the actor.

Maria Guilhermina was born at the end of June this year and had to undergo heart surgery shortly after birth. Prenatal tests detected that she had a rare congenital heart disease called Ebstein’s Anomaly.

The condition, which affects just one in 10,000 babies, mainly causes malformation of the tricuspid valve (one of the four valves in our heart), which separates the right atrium from the right ventricle.