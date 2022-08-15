Juliano Cazarré takes children to meet his younger sister who was born with a rare heart problem | Fantastic

In this Father’s Day (14), the Fantastic shows a moment long awaited by the family of actor Juliano Cazarré and his wife, Letícia Cazarré. Two of the couple’s children finally met their younger sister, Maria Guilhermina, who was born with a rare heart condition.. Check it out in the video above.

Letícia stayed two months away from the couple’s four children (Vicente, Inácio, Gaspar and Maria Madalena) to take care of Maria Guilhermina, in São Paulo. During this time, Cazarré stayed at home in Rio with the children.

During pregnancy, Maria Guilhermina was diagnosed with Ebstein’s anomalyWhen one of the heart valves forms in the wrong placewhich may interfere with the blood passage. It affects about 1 to 2% of all congenital heart diseases, according to doctor José Pedro. “Some cases are so serious that the child dies in fetal life. It is not born”, explains the doctor.

The disease progressed to the most serious form and Maria’s delivery had to be brought forward by a month — Maria Guilhermina was born on June 21, weighing 2.5 kg and 48 centimeters. The baby underwent heart surgery shortly after birth. “It took 10 hours of surgery”, recalls the actor, who plays the character Alcides in the soap opera “Pantanal”.

“I had already asked to leave a glass of water there, because when the baby is born at risk of life, you can do this emergency baptism. So I baptized her, it was a very emotional moment”, says Cazarré.

When asked if at any time he thought his daughter would not survive, he says: “I had hopes, but I didn’t know.”

Soon, Maria Guilhermina will be operated on again to definitively correct the problem. Until the new surgery, she will need to undergo periodic clinical evaluations.

This Sunday (14), Juliano Cazarré posted:

“I brought the older ones by car to São Paulo so that we could all spend the Father’s Day and the birthday of Inácio, who is one of the children, but the good God wanted things to turn out differently. Maria Guilhermina ended up needing emergency surgery. It worked out, she is doing well and the first tests are very positive”, wrote the actor.

