Justice of Santa Catarina looks for Michel Teló. Understand | Column Fábia Oliveira

The 2nd Civil Court of the Comarca de Itajaí, in Santa Catarina, is trying to find the singer Michel Teló to deliver the citation of a lawsuit. The embroglio began after Grupo Tradição filed a lawsuit against the company Althaus Transporte LTDA.

At the time, Grupo Tradição, of which Teló was a member, claimed that on November 27, 2003, when he was traveling along the BR-101 highway, he was surprised by a collision at the rear”, caused by a company truck. The Group requested compensation in the amount of BRL 85,104.01.

O judge Gilberto Gomes de Oliveira upheld the requests, among them, that the damages causedof R$ 51,466.51, in addition to R$ 32,852.00 that the band had to pay to rent another vehicle.

Althaus Transporte LTDA, a transport company, even defended itself, claiming that it was “the bus driver’s fault, because when he left the gas station on the side of the highway to enter it, he should have taken extra precautions to avoid a collision”. The Justice, in a sentence of first degree, came to give the right to Michel Teló’s band. However, the judges amended the decision, dismissing the requests.

The action to comply with the sentence has been running since 2020, however, the debt has been dragging on for several years. The professional representative of the Althaus company claims that he did not receive the amounts owed to him as a result of the action. The amount charged by the professional was, in 2020, R$ 40,937.03. In court, he stated that he was not successful in seeking the assets of the legal entity and that “there was not the slightest interest in resolving the conflict by the debtor”.

The request is for the deconstitution of the legal entity, and that the singer Michel Teló be “included as executed”.