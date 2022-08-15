Know some words that should not be used on WhatsApp

Like any social network that values ​​the safety of its users, WhatsApp has updated some monitoring mechanisms. From complaints from those who suffer threats or analysis by artificial intelligence, which identifies suspicious terms, accounts with criminal potential are banned. However, this can happen without the person having malicious intent.

This is because one of the banning methods is linked to words mentioned in conversations. Therefore, there are certain concepts that should be avoided, seeking to respect the proposed rules.

Also, by paying attention to reducing even unnecessary fights or arguments, you avoid some inappropriate exposure in many situations. And it’s not just about the written text, the audios are usually evaluated too.

After all, which terms should be avoided on WhatsApp to not have the profile suspended?

First, as mentioned, avoid name-calling, threatening tones and any kind of prejudice. Even if it’s a joke between friends, reconsider certain communication measures. In groups, for example, someone who feels offended can make a report that has the ability to temporarily restrict their activity.

Other terms commonly linked to direct bans are: ”sexual abuse” and ”pornography” and other words contextualized in violent scenarios.

On the one hand, this positioning of WhatsApp helps to prevent the internet from becoming a space for the propagation of ideas that violate the rights of vulnerable people. Remembering that the recovery depends on the user’s evaluation, taking a few days after the calculation.