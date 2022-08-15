Learn How 12-17 Year Olds Can Participate in Chikungunya Vaccine Trials | Pernambuco

Share on WhatsApp

The study is carried out by the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo, in partnership with entities such as the Autoimmune Institute, which is recruiting volunteers. All applicants will be screened prior to testing.

Applications for those interested, who cannot have comorbidities, take place online. It is also possible to contact the researchers by phone (81) 3416-7967 and WhatsApp (81) 99398-3026.

The vaccine was developed by Valneva, the Austrian pharmaceutical industry. It uses weakened viruses. As soon as it is applied, it induces the body to produce antibodies, but without causing the disease.

In March of this year, Butantan announced results of the vaccine made in tests with volunteers.

According to Carlos Brito, one of those responsible for the study in Pernambuco, there are reports of deaths worldwide caused by chikungunya, in addition to neurological problems and permanent sequelae. “It is an extremely serious disease. So it is important to develop a vaccine,” he said.

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old who do not have pre-existing diseases, comorbidities, can participate in the tests. According to the researchers, these young people may not have the following characteristics:

pregnant women, trying to conceive or breastfeeding;

uncontrolled, unstable clinical condition or history of arthritis and arthralgia;

and being on immunosuppressive therapy, such as corticosteroids or radiotherapy treatment.

Volunteers can be part of different groups: those who have already had the disease or those who have never contracted Chikungunya. You must fill in the form available on the survey page.

Those who meet the necessary criteria to receive the vaccine will be contacted by the research team to finalize the appointment.

“We now have a chance to bring together an unprecedented vaccine to Brazil. This is the only vaccine in the world in phase 3, it is a unique opportunity for us to end Chikungunya”, said one of the research coordinators, Raphael Dhalia.

In all, 750 volunteers will be monitored for a year by the researchers, throughout Brazil. Ten research centers in the country will test the vaccine so that it is submitted for approval by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The researchers explain that two-thirds of teenagers will receive the vaccine. A third of them will take a placebo, a substance that has no effect. At the end of the study, all those volunteers who took a placebo will be vaccinated with the chikungunya vaccine.

The vaccine’s effect is expected to last about ten years. Once approved, it will be manufactured by Butantan.

The vaccine has been tested on more than 4,000 adult volunteers in the United States. According to the researchers, 96% of those vaccinated produced antibodies against the virus. In the US, the disease is not endemic, as in Brazil, where the virus has been circulating since 2014.