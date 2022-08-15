Lisca cites Santos’ mistake in the goal bid and explains changes against América-MG | saints

Coach Lisca believes that a draw would be the fairest result in Santos’ 1-0 defeat to América-MG, this Sunday night, at Independência, for the Brasileirão. The coach regretted Peixe’s mistake in the opponent’s goal and the defensive posture of the home team.

In a press conference after the match, Lisca explained where the team made a mistake in the move that Pedrinho took advantage of to put Coelho ahead.

– We made a mistake in the coverage. We “jump” when we didn’t need to “jump”. Pedrinho was very happy at the conclusion, many thought he was going to cross, and he kicked. Then the game was as América-MG wanted. They gave us the ball, scored individually, playing on our mistake. We tried, but it was hard to play inside. We tried along the edges and had a lot of crossings – said Lisca.

The coach still regretted the defensive posture of América-MG, cited the numbers of possession of the ball and analyzed the opposing marking against Santos.

– I think it was the keynote of the game. People insisting, with the ball. We had 61% ownership. We exchanged 539 passes. América-MG changed its character from when I was here. Now, he scores individually, gives the ball and counterattacks. They were effective, especially after the goal. So far we were fine. We had a chance with Braga, with Marcos Leonardo… – he explained.

Lisca was asked about his goals with the changes. In the second half, he took out Vinicius Zanocelo, Rodrigo Fernández, Marcos Leonardo, Lucas Barbosa and Carlos Sánchez. Enter: Luan, Camacho, Angulo, Ângelo and Sandry.

– Sanchez felt it. He already felt it in the first half, we talked and he came back for the second, but he had to leave. I didn’t think Sandry was that bad, he played a good game, neutralized their plays. Ângelo came in to have more plays from the right, from depth. Barbosa was very inside and was not happy with the conclusions.

– The other change was Luan to have more game between the lines, to bring their team to try to involve them, take the marking. But it was difficult to catch the ball between the lines, because the lines were very low and close together. Marcos (Leonardo) was already very tired, Angulo started well in the other game and scored. And Camacho came in to find a hollow ball, we started to play in a square and let the sides go well – he explained.

