“Lots of therapy…”; Maraisa exposes Maiara and Fernando Zor and the singer’s fiancee reveals ‘secret’ of the relationship after yo-yo romance

Maraisa delivered, last Saturday (13), how many times Maiara and Fernando Zor ended the relationship. Questioned by columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, Fabrício Marques’ ex-girlfriend talked about her sister’s yo-yo romance and stated that the two would have broken up on 54 occasions.

“They said that Maraisa is good at counting, how many times did they break up and come back?“, asked the journalist. “54“, he replied, which drew laughter from Leo. “It was… sure, sure was 54“, he added. “You who are bad at counting. It’s so much more than you [Leo] said, you softened too much. Thank you, Leo Dias, for softening“, joked Maya.

The singer’s fiancee did not miss the joke and attributed the ‘calm’ of the moment to therapy. “I’m dating, today I’m dating. A kiss, Fernando (…) There was no shack this time, right? Lots of therapy, people. I would like to thank my therapist, Márcia“, he added.

It is worth noting that the lovebirds got engaged again this year. At the end of April, the sertanejo made the announcement on social media. “A daily reminder of the decision to live a life together. May God protect us my bride, my love, my life“, he wrote at the time.