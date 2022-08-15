Luciano Huck gets angry after man talks about Angelica and explodes

Luciano Huck lost his posture because of Rafael Portugal

During the Sunday this Sunday, August 14th, Luciano Huck ended up living a very embarrassing moment when interacting with Rafael Portugal. That’s because the comedian ended up doing a performance imitating the presenter Angelicathe presenter’s wife.

“The question that doesn’t want to be silent, Rafael Portugal, explain, what are you doing here?”, asked Luciano Huck. “It’s more or less like this, it’s my opportunity, I came to do the business”, shot Rafael Portugal, who immediately put on a blonde wig and started dubbed Vou de Táxi.

For those who don’t know, the song is one of the great successes of Angelica’s career as a singer. When he realized that Rafael Portugal was imitating his wife, Luciano Huck couldn’t hide that he was embarrassed. In addition, the comedian showed that he had a mole on his thigh.

Luciano Huck disapproved of his wife’s imitation: “The closest thing is the mole, because the rest. You at home, what we don’t want to happen on this stage is this weird dubbing that Rafael Portugal just did. The song is good, the original singer is a hottie, but this version.”

SHOCKED WITH CHILD

Luciano Huck has been impressed with the skills of the children who participate in the “Small Geniuses”, from “Domingão”. This Sunday (7), the response of one of the participants, only 9 years old, left the presenter confused and “humiliated”.

During the show, which consists of making child prodigies show their talents to all of Brazil, a question of logical reasoning made the presenter paralyze the program, as he had not understood the question. “’What area is missing?’ I read that and it didn’t make any sense to me”, said Luciano Huck.

The presenter asked for help for the production, which he also couldn’t answer, and soon afterwards asked Daniel, a child who participated in the painting, who solved the question in a few seconds. “I do 10 times 10, which is 100, I add the numbers inside and I do the number that gives minus 100, which is the area”, replied the boy, leaving the audience with their mouths open.