Coach Antônio Conte didn’t let it go and provoked Thomas Tuchel after the clash between them in the London classic, which ended with the expulsion of both. The Italian used social media to snipe at the opponent with whom he was strange during the 2-2 draw between Tottenham and Chelsea in the English Championship.

“Lucky I didn’t see you. Ending your grace would be well deserved,” Conte wrote in Instagram Stories, along with laughing emojis, alluding that he should have tripped the German. The caption accompanied a video of Tuchel running past him in the duel.

Tottenham’s Italian response was very different from the Chelsea manager’s statement. After the match played at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel put a lid on the episode and justified the friction as being “emotional”.

“As we shook hands, I thought we would look each other in the eye, but we had a different opinion, so it was exciting. He was happy when they drew and things staggered a bit, but nothing big,” the German introduced.

“We both got a red card? It wasn’t necessary. But a lot of things weren’t necessary. Another bad decision from the referee today. (…) It’s the Premier League, it’s the game. You love it, don’t you? We love it. We are emotional coaches,” added the 48-year-old.

Conte teased Tuchel after Tottenham-Chelsea clash for English Image: Playback/Instagram

Conte, in turn, preferred not to address what happened right after the final whistle. “I don’t want to comment because it’s not the most important thing. If there’s a problem, it’s not between me and him, it’s for others. We’re here to talk about football, not about what happened between the coaches,” he replied.

The confusion

The derby between Chelsea and Tottenham was quite heated inside and on the sidelines. The home team took the lead in the 19th minute, with Koulibaly and saw the visitors draw in the 23rd of the second half, with Hojbjerg. After the first Spurs goal, Conte celebrated effusively, which bothered the opposing coaching staff.

The Blues scored again in the 32nd minute, with Reece James, and they were winning until injury time, when Kane left everything even. After the referee signaled the end of the match, the biggest friction came.

When they crossed to greet each other, Tuchel didn’t like that Conte didn’t meet his eyes. He continued to hold his hand and pulled the Tottenham manager, who didn’t like the gesture. From then on, players who were members of the technical committees of both teams arrived and confusion ensued.

With the result, both teams reached four points and occupy the top part of the Premier League table. Chelsea will now return to the field next Sunday (21), against Leeds. Tottenham face Wolves on Saturday (20).