Ludmilla calls a fan with Down Syndrome to do choreography on stage and makes the teenager’s dream come true in ES | Holy Spirit

The performance of singer Ludmilla in Vitória, last Friday night (12), provided a very cute moment. During the show, which took place in Fazendinha, in the Grande Vitória neighborhood, the artist received a fan with down syndrome on stage to dance to the hit “Socadona”. The moment was the realization of a dream for the young Maria Clara Sabadini Girão, 15 years old.
“I was very, very happy! It was a dream come true”, said Maria Clara.
For this meeting, Maria Clara’s father and mother mobilized. A month before the date of the show, when they learned that Ludmilla would be in Espírito Santo, they contacted the owners of the event house to mediate the contact between the daughter and the singer, who also wanted to meet Bruna Gonçalves, the artist’s wife.
“Clarinha is very fond of the singer Ludmilla and the dancer Bruna Gonçalves. One of the partners of the show house said he would try to take us to the dressing room, but I didn’t think we would be able to. My daughter was sure all the time. She said she was going to perform her dream, she was going to dance on stage, she was going to meet Ludmilla and Bruna”, said Alessandra Sabadini Girão, Maria Clara’s mother.
On the day of the show, the teenager’s expectations were high, said her mother. They arrived early to the performance, positioned themselves close to the stage and, when the artist arrived, the partner invited them to enter the dressing room.
“When Clarinha entered the dressing room, she needed to see their party. Maria Clara came in screaming and Ludmilla joined her party. It was an incredible joy. Ludmilla immediately saw her happiness. And Maria Clara asked ‘where’s Bruna?’ , who was not on the show. Ludmilla insisted on making a video call to Bruna, waking her up to meet Clarinha. As a mother, I was thrilled,” he added.
To make a fan of a teenager from Espírito Santo, singer Ludmilla makes a video call to her wife, Bruna Gonçalves – Photo: Marcella Neitzel/Disclosure
Then, still in the dressing room, Maria Clara revealed her third dream: to go on stage with Ludmilla. During the show, the artist told the story to the audience and started the song with Maria Clara having fun on stage.
The singer also posted on her social networks about the meeting with the fan.