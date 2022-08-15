Lula extends advantage over Bolsonaro

Former President Lula leads the polls of voting intentions for Planalto, followed by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Photo: Estadão

A survey by the FSB Institute for President of the Republic commissioned by the BTG Pactual bank, released a little while ago, points to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 45% of the voting intentions, followed by the current Chief Executive and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 34%. The difference, of 11 percentage points (pp), marks the resumption of Lula’s breath in the surveys, after last week’s survey showed the smallest difference so far between the two, of 7 pp, in the historical series started in March this year.

In relation to the previous poll, on August 8, Lula rose 4 pp, as he had 41%. In the same one-week period, Bolsonaro remained at 34%. The increase in the difference between the two occurs in the week when the payment of the new Auxílio Brasil, of R$ 600, one of the current chief executive’s campaign banners began, but in which letters from civil society for democracy in the country were published, a response to the hardening of Bolsonaro’s speech against the voting system and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Ciro Gomes (PDT) had 8%, 1 pp more than the 7% in last week’s survey, and Simone Tebet (MDB) recorded 2%, 1 pp less than in the previous show. The other candidates did not score. Whites and nulls added up to 1%, another 2% did not know or did not respond and 5% declared not to vote for any of the candidates.

In the runoff simulation, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 53% to 38%, up from 51% to 39% in the August 8 poll. In this simulation, Lula grew 2 pp and Bolsonaro grew 1 pp. Lula would beat Ciro by 50% to 29% and Simone by 54% to 26%. Ciro would beat Bolsonaro by 47% to 39% in an eventual second round between Bolsonaro and Simone, there would be a technical tie: 42% to 40% for the current president.

government assessment

In the survey, the Bolsonaro government was considered bad or terrible by 44% of respondents, great or good by 33%, performances equal to the previous one, and regular by 21% (22% in the past survey) Bolsonaro’s way of governing is disapproved by 55%, against 54% in the previous one, and approved by 38% (40% in the past).

The survey was carried out between Friday the 12th and Sunday the 14th, with 2 thousand voters, a confidence interval of 95%, a margin of error of 2 pp and is registered with the TSE under the number BR-00603/2022.

