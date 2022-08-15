Lula has 45% and Bolsonaro 34% in BTG/FSB poll

A survey released by FSB Comunicação this Monday (15.Aug.2022) shows former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 45% of voting intentions in the 1st round of the October presidential elections. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), registers 34%. While the PT rose 4 percentage points since the last survey – a week ago –, the chief executive maintained the score recorded in the last survey. Here is the full text of the research (2 MB).

The survey conducted 2,000 interviews from August 12 to 14, 2022. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-00603/2022. The margin of error is 2 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. It cost R$ 128,957.83 and was paid by the BTG Pactual bank.

Next come:

Pablo Marçal (Pros), José Maria Eymael (DC), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), Vera Lúcia (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Leonardo Péricles (UP) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) did not score.

Undecided voters add up to 2%, blank and null voters are 1% and none of the candidates, 5%.

2nd TURN

In the simulation of a 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, Lula would win with 53% of the votes and Bolsonaro would get 38%.

If the clash is between Lula and Ciro, the PT would win by 50% to 29%. In the scenario between the former president and senator Simone Tebet, the score is 54% for Lula against 26% for Tebet.

If Bolsonaro moves to the 2nd stage with Ciro, the PDT candidate would win the dispute by 47% to 39%. In a dispute between Bolsonaro and Tebet, there is a technical tie with 42% of voting intentions for the president against 40% for Tebet.

ECONOMY

The survey asked respondents to assess the current economic climate. For 8%, Brazil is experiencing a good economic moment, the number maintained in relation to the last survey. On the other hand, 35% believe that the country is going through an economic crisis, but is recovering, the number has increased by 2 percentage points since the last survey. Already 53% say that the Brazilian economy is in crisis and struggling to recover, the number fell 3 percentage points compared to the last survey.

INFLATION

Percentage of the electorate who say they have noticed the increase in inflation has reached 85%, up from 88% 2 weeks ago. On the other hand, 9% say they have noticed a price drop in the last 3 months, up 2 percentage points from the last survey.

Regarding the projection for the coming months, 40% believe that prices will increase in the next 3 months. About 31% believe prices will decrease, while 22% say prices should maintain.

FINANCIAL SITUATION

The survey asked respondents about their individual financial situation, 21% speak of improvement in the last 30 days while 34% say the situation has worsened. For 44%, the financial situation remained the same.

FUELS

The percentage of respondents who noticed a reduction in fuel prices fluctuated from 63% to 64% compared to the last survey.

Recognition of paternity of the reduction has also dropped: it was 42% on August 8 and has dropped to 38%.

POWERDATA

the last search PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2, 2022, showed greater stability in the framework for the presidential succession and confirmed the preference for the PT. Lula registered 43% of voting intentions in the 1st round, while Bolsonaro scored 35%. The other candidates, together, added up to 15%.

Ciro registered 7% of voting intentions and Tebet, 4%. Janones – who withdrew from the candidacy for – had 2%, while Eymael and D’Ávila had 1% each. The other names tested did not have enough mentions to score.

The search PowerDate was registered with the TSE on 29 June. The list of tested names reflected the most likely scenario at the time. In addition to Janones, Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) also left the dispute. In his place, Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) came in.

In the 2nd round, the difference between the 2 candidates who lead the polls was 10 points according to the last poll PowerDateagainst 12 pp in the FSB survey, within the margin of error.

Read the other scenarios researched:

