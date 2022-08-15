Lula increases advantage over Bolsonaro, says BTG survey

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) increased his lead over President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by 4 percentage points in the presidential race. what the new research by the BTG Pactual, released this Monday (15/8).
The other candidates did not score. Whites and nulls added up to 1%, another 2% did not know or did not respond and 5% declared not to vote for any of the candidates.
second round
In the simulation of a possible second round, the ex-president remains in the lead by 53% against 38% of the president. Previously, Lula had scored 51% and Bolsonaro, 39%. In this simulation, Lula grew 2 percentage points and Bolsonaro grew.
Lula would beat Ciro by 50% to 29% and Simone by 54% to 26%. Ciro would beat Bolsonaro by 47% to 39%.
In an eventual second round between Bolsonaro and Simone, there would be a technical tie: 42% to 40% for the current president.
Decrease in fuel prices
Despite the improvement in the inflationary situation, only 21% of respondents say that their individual financial situation has improved in the last 30 days. Another 44% say it stayed the same and 34% say it got worse. In other words, an important part of the electorate has not yet felt positive effects on their own pocketbooks.
government assessment
According to the survey, the government’s assessment also interrupted the improvement trajectory and stabilized at 33% great/good, 21% fair and 44% bad/very bad. The approval rate for the president’s way of governing has also not improved.
Search
The FSB Institute interviewed 2,000 people by telephone between the 12th and 14th of August. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-00603/2022.