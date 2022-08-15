Lula increases advantage over Bolsonaro, says BTG survey

Lula grew 4 percentage points in the last week and returned to the level of 45%, while President Jair Bolsonaro was stuck at 34%. (photo: Ricardo Stukert/PT; Alan Santos/PR)

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) increased his lead over President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by 4 percentage points in the presidential race. what the new research by the BTG Pactual, released this Monday (15/8).

Lula returned to the level of 45%, while President Jair Bolsonaro was stuck at 34%. The difference between the two today is 11 percentage points. In the 2nd round simulation, Lula was at 53%, while Bolsonaro fluctuated from 39% to 38%.

Lula’s advantage is related to the support of deputy Andr Janones (photo: Ricardo Stukert/PT)

Also according to the survey, former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) had 8%, 1 percentage point more than the 7% in last week’s survey, and Simone Tebet (MDB) recorded 2%, 1 percentage point less than than in the previous show.

The other candidates did not score. Whites and nulls added up to 1%, another 2% did not know or did not respond and 5% declared not to vote for any of the candidates.

second round

In the simulation of a possible second round, the ex-president remains in the lead by 53% against 38% of the president. Previously, Lula had scored 51% and Bolsonaro, 39%. In this simulation, Lula grew 2 percentage points and Bolsonaro grew.

Lula would beat Ciro by 50% to 29% and Simone by 54% to 26%. Ciro would beat Bolsonaro by 47% to 39%.

In an eventual second round between Bolsonaro and Simone, there would be a technical tie: 42% to 40% for the current president.

Decrease in fuel prices

Also according to the survey, the positive effect that the reduction in fuel prices could have on voting intentions has largely already taken place: the percentage of those who noticed the drop in the price at pumps remained stable at almost 2/3 of the electorate (64%). And the share of the electorate that sees the federal government as the father of the reduction has not grown either.

Despite the improvement in the inflationary situation, only 21% of respondents say that their individual financial situation has improved in the last 30 days. Another 44% say it stayed the same and 34% say it got worse. In other words, an important part of the electorate has not yet felt positive effects on their own pocketbooks.

government assessment

According to the survey, the government’s assessment also interrupted the improvement trajectory and stabilized at 33% great/good, 21% fair and 44% bad/very bad. The approval rate for the president’s way of governing has also not improved.

Search

The FSB Institute interviewed 2,000 people by telephone between the 12th and 14th of August. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-00603/2022.