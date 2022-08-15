Lula’s favoritism goes up from the elevator to the roof – Luiz Carlos Azedo

So Paulo and Minas Gerais, the two largest electoral colleges, with 22.6% and 10.41% of the country’s 156.4 million voters, registered important changes in polls released on Thursday and Friday, by the consultancy Quaest, contracted by the brokerage Genial Investimentos.
In So Paulo, Lula registered 37% of the votes of the São Paulo electorate, while Bolsonaro got a share of 35%, that is, they are technically tied at the margin of error of 2%. Already in Minas, Bolsonaro grew four points in the stimulated poll, registering 26% of voting intentions. In July, he had 22%. Lula, in turn, dropped five points: from 36% to 31%.
Taking these same data into account, the distance between Lula and Bolsonaro has dropped from 14 to five points and, therefore, is beyond the margin of error, in Minas, a mosaic of the national electorate. Whoever wins in Minas usually takes the mug home.
What would be changing the electoral scenario? Not Bolsonaro’s growing political isolation, duly registered by the manifestos in defense of the democratic rule of law. This should increase Bolsonaro’s rejection, but the opposite is happening: the government’s assessment is improving and Bolsonaro’s, too.
I’m not going to repeat the old line of James Carville, Bill Clinton’s marketer, but the electoral scenario is being changed due to the economy, especially the impact on the new Auxílio Brasil and the reduction in gasoline and diesel prices. In fact, the opposition underestimated the impact that the PEC Emergencial, approved by Congress with its support, would have on voters’ behavior — in favor of Bolsonaro, of course.
Journalist Jos Casado, in his Veja column yesterday, entitled Mistrio Poltico, shows this with crystal clarity: “Forty out of 100 voters depend on government help to survive”. At the electronic voting machine, these 40% of the population represent 55% of voters.
“This happens in thirteen of the 27 states, where there are more people surviving from social programs than paid workers in the formal market. Examples: in Maranho, the number of beneficiaries exceeds the total number of employees with a formal contract by 550 thousand; in Bahia there are 410 thousand; in Par, 330 thousand; in Pernambuco, 150 thousand; and, in Ceará, 110 thousand.” They are big electoral colleges. In the North region, the percentage is even higher: Roraima (66%), Amap (63%), Acre (60%) and Par (60%).
calculation error
From the coup, no; this is still the main reason why a portion of voters who voted with Bolsonaro in the second round of 2018 are repentant and willing to vote for ex-president Lula, despite their own antipetismo, and for another opposition candidate, such as Ciro and Simone.
The centrality of politics continues to be the axis of convergence of democratic political forces against Bolsonaro in the second round, even in the first, but that will not be what decides the vote of the great mass of voters. The voter’s position in relation to Bolsonaro’s re-election considers the work as a whole, however, what weighs most in the voting decision are its material conditions of existence.
The opposition miscalculated when approving the Emergency PEC, which now allows Bolsonaro to spend whatever he wants on his package of goodies less than 600 days before the elections, without concerns about fiscal balance and respect for electoral legislation, which criminalizes the abuse of power. economic in campaigns, especially the use of public resources to influence voters by government officials.
Bolsonaro has the knife and cheese in his hands, authorized by Congress to spend around R$41 billion on transferring resources to the poorest population in the country.
The impact of these resources on the economy, especially in small and medium-sized cities, corresponds to R$ 1.4 for each real spent. In other words, its multiplier effect benefits not only those who depend on government help to eat, but also those who run small local businesses. The wear and tear of the opposition, if it had not approved the Emergency PEC before the election, was just a hypothesis. Bolsonaro’s favoritism is a fact. And Lula still doesn’t know how to stop the elevator.