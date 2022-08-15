Lula’s favoritism goes up from the elevator to the roof – Luiz Carlos Azedo

Electoral polls on the hard-fought presidential elections last week show that the gap between former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and President Jair Bolsonaro is narrowing. New surveys, which will be released throughout the week, will serve to verify whether the trend continues or not. Most likely, despite the demonstrations by civil society in defense of Democracy, held on August 11th. PT) led the presidential race, with 41% of voting intentions stimulated, followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 34%, a difference of seven points. Then, Ciro Gomes (PDT) with 7% of intentions and Simone Tebet (MDB), who registered 3%.

So Paulo and Minas Gerais, the two largest electoral colleges, with 22.6% and 10.41% of the country’s 156.4 million voters, registered important changes in polls released on Thursday and Friday, by the consultancy Quaest, contracted by the brokerage Genial Investimentos.

In So Paulo, Lula registered 37% of the votes of the São Paulo electorate, while Bolsonaro got a share of 35%, that is, they are technically tied at the margin of error of 2%. Already in Minas, Bolsonaro grew four points in the stimulated poll, registering 26% of voting intentions. In July, he had 22%. Lula, in turn, dropped five points: from 36% to 31%.

Taking these same data into account, the distance between Lula and Bolsonaro has dropped from 14 to five points and, therefore, is beyond the margin of error, in Minas, a mosaic of the national electorate. Whoever wins in Minas usually takes the mug home.

What would be changing the electoral scenario? Not Bolsonaro’s growing political isolation, duly registered by the manifestos in defense of the democratic rule of law. This should increase Bolsonaro’s rejection, but the opposite is happening: the government’s assessment is improving and Bolsonaro’s, too.

I’m not going to repeat the old line of James Carville, Bill Clinton’s marketer, but the electoral scenario is being changed due to the economy, especially the impact on the new Auxílio Brasil and the reduction in gasoline and diesel prices. In fact, the opposition underestimated the impact that the PEC Emergencial, approved by Congress with its support, would have on voters’ behavior — in favor of Bolsonaro, of course.

Journalist Jos Casado, in his Veja column yesterday, entitled Mistrio Poltico, shows this with crystal clarity: “Forty out of 100 voters depend on government help to survive”. At the electronic voting machine, these 40% of the population represent 55% of voters.

“This happens in thirteen of the 27 states, where there are more people surviving from social programs than paid workers in the formal market. Examples: in Maranho, the number of beneficiaries exceeds the total number of employees with a formal contract by 550 thousand; in Bahia there are 410 thousand; in Par, 330 thousand; in Pernambuco, 150 thousand; and, in Ceará, 110 thousand.” They are big electoral colleges. In the North region, the percentage is even higher: Roraima (66%), Amap (63%), Acre (60%) and Par (60%).