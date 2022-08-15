M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) surprises with Ebitda much higher than expected and stock shoots up by more than 10%

It was already expected that the maker of pasta and cookies M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) recorded a recovery in the second quarter of 2022, but the numbers were even better than market projections. As a result, at 10:11 am (Brasília time), MDIA3 assets jumped 11.38% to R$36.40.

The company recorded net income of R$ 233.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 64.1% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda , in the acronym in English) totaled R$ 357.1 million in 2Q22, an increase of 113.6% compared to 2Q21. The Ebitda margin (Ebitda over revenue) reached 14.3% between April and June, an increase of 5.8 percentage points (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

XP points out that M. Dias Branco presented strong results in 2Q22, reporting an impressive recovery in margins after the accommodation of commodity prices and, therefore, relief in cost pressures, which translated into an Ebitda well above the estimates of the House.

“Our regression analysis made us understand that the company is able to arbitrate prices in periods of falling commodity prices, thus representing a positive dynamic for margins”, points out XP.

Volumes were down 7% year-on-year due to the company’s pass-through strategy and were 5% below the house’s estimates. “However, we expected higher price increases and therefore net revenue was BRL 2.4 billion (+26% year-on-year and just 1% above our estimates),” the analysts point out.

The relief in cost pressures was larger than their estimates overall, with the biggest disparity being in Labor (-21% below analysts’ expectations) and wheat (-10% versus analysts’ expectations). As a result, gross margin stood at 34.3%, 7.6 percentage points above XP’s projection.

General and administrative expenses were in line with their estimates, but due to the aforementioned deviation in gross margin, the greater dilution of expenses caused Ebitda to be well above their estimates, by R$ 357 million, exceeding the projection by 88%.

Also in BBI’s assessment, M. Dias announced 2Q22 results substantially above the consensus, with Ebitda 70% above the market consensus, with product prices above expectations and general and administrative expenses below projections, as management seeks to greater efficiencies.

BBI analysts highlighted expecting a positive reaction from stocks, despite assets having already outperformed

of the IBOV by around 20 percentage points year-to-date.

“Even with our conservative Ebitda margin of 15% for 2023, below the historical average of 16 to 17% and the adjusted Ebitda margin of 15.4% recorded in 2Q22, we see MDIA3 trading at a very attractive level of 12.5 times the P/E multiple [preço sobre o lucro] for 2023, below the historical level of 17 times”, he highlights.

The bank’s analysts point out that, not to mention that the consensus seems even more conservative, predicting an Ebitda margin of 10% for 2023 – which makes no sense given the point of the cycle (increasing product prices and falling wheat prices) and stronger results in 2Q22 – see relevant potential for upward revisions to forecasts.

“In fact, the July inflation data showed that commodity prices are accelerating month after month, so the

product prices are expected to improve from 2Q22 levels, and the benefit of wheat prices in Chicago, which have fallen by nearly 5% year-to-date in reais, a major cost for M. Dias Branco, could take almost 6 months to fully reflect on the results, due to the prior storage of the raw material”, he highlights.

Bradesco BBI has an outperform recommendation (a performance above the market average), with a target price of R$ 44, which represents a 35% appreciation potential compared to the closing on Friday.

XP, on the other hand, has a neutral recommendation for the asset, noting that the improvement in fundamentals is already priced in.

Itaú BBA also has a recommendation equivalent to neutral for MDIA3 (marketperform, or performance in line with the market average), with a target price of BRL 27, or a value of 17% compared to the previous day’s closing.

“Despite M. Dias’ strong margin expansion in the quarter, recent volatility in the company’s dollar wheat prices and market share is clouding the company’s short-term investment history. Despite the significant recovery in M. Dias’ profitability in 2Q22, foreign exchange and commodity price variations add further uncertainty to our assessment of the company’s short-term performance. To become more assertive in M. Dias’ revenue dynamics, we will need to have a clearer understanding of how the company expects its cost inflation to vary, relative to the market, and its strategy for managing the tradeoff between market share and margins in the near future”, points out the BBA.

