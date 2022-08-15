M Dias Branco shocks the market: prices rise 36% and recover margin

M. Dias Branco finally started to deliver a recovery in margins after suffering in recent quarters with the soaring price of inputs.

The pasta and cookies maker posted a gross margin of 34.3% in the second quarter, up 6.5 percentage points year-on-year. The EBITDA margin was 14.1%, 6.3 points higher than a year earlier.

The paper opened up 12%. On Friday, there were 6.7 million shares sold short, equivalent to 7.85% of the free float or 8.2 trading days for the paper.

The improvement in margins was basically related to a higher pass-through of costs.

The company increased the prices of its products on average by 19% in the quarterly comparison and by 36% in the annual comparison.

The result surprised even the most pessimistic.

BTG, historically the sellside more skeptical of the action, he said the size of the price pass-through was “unthinkable”, and that M Dias Branco’s battle to recover margins “apparently entered a more positive phase.”

“We were really impressed by the pace of price increases,” wrote analysts Thiago Duarte and Henrique Brustolin. “Although we always thought that M Dias Branco’s margins would normalize at some point, largely as costs were reduced, this happened much faster than we anticipated thanks to the pricing.”

Despite the improvement in margins, the rise in prices had a negative side effect.

The maker of brands such as Adria, Vitarella and Piraquê lost 3.6 percentage points in market share in the biscuits segment, probably because it increased prices more than competitors.

The pasta segment, on the other hand, proved to be more resilient, with the market share remaining stable despite higher prices.

On a consolidated basis, M Dias Branco had a 26% increase in revenue, as a result of a 36% increase in prices and a 7% drop in sales volume.

For Itaú BBA analysts, despite the recovery in margins, the company’s investment thesis is still nebulous.

“To become more assertive about the dynamics of the top line of the company, we will need to have a clearer view on how the company expects its costs to vary, relative to the market, and on its strategy of managing the tradeoff in between market share and margins in the short term.”

Apparently, the market was already pricing in the recovery. At the close of Friday, the stock was up 39% since the beginning of the year, with the company being worth R$ 10 billion on the stock exchange.

Even with this increase, the company still trades at 12.5x the estimated profit for 2023, below the historical average of 17x, in Bradesco BBI’s accounts.

And that’s considering “our conservative projection of an EBITDA margin of 15% for 2023, below the historical average of 16-17%.”

Pedro Arbex