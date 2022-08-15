Madden NFL 23 and Legend of Wright Featured in This Week’s Releases | sport games

Madden NFL 23 and RPG Time: The Legend of Wright are the highlights of this week’s releases. Electronic Arts’ annual football game and Xbox console’s charismatic RPG, now also on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Nintendo Switch, are still joined by the long-awaited Souls-style game Thymesia, Roll7’s violent extreme sport Rollerdrome, the realistic Way of the Hunter hunting simulator and more. Check out all about this week’s releases, such as date, price, and the platforms they’re available on, below.

The latest game in the American football series brings a new gameplay system on next generation consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S called Field Sense. The novelty promises improved physics and improved animation mechanics for tackles more realistic, in addition to a new style of passes that allow you to put the ball exactly where the player wants it. Visuals have been enhanced with more body types, 3D-scanned gear and digital reproductions of the teams’ most famous coaches, plus a camera for 4K replays of touchdowns like in a real game.

The career mode still challenges users to build a legendary journey in the NFL, but for the first time, it will not put the player as a beginner. The story will begin with an athlete who is already in his fifth year in the NFL, just as he needs to be noticed by the big teams. It will be possible to play in five different positions: Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Halfback, Linebacker and for the first time, Cornerback. The cover of Madden NFL 23 features coach and commentator John Madden, who gives the series its name, as a tribute after his passing on December 28, 2021.

Madden NFL 23 is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for R$339, for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One for R$299, and for PC through Steam and Epic Games Store digital stores for BRL 249.

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright – August 18 – PS4 and SW

Released for Xbox consoles in March, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright tells, now on more platforms, the adventure of a boy and the hero he created in his notebook. The game’s narrative follows Kenta, who dreams of being a game designer, and Wright, a warrior whose journey unfolds in the boy’s notebook.

The hero will go through different situations and different game genres to become stronger and rescue the princess from a distant kingdom, thus completing his legend. On Nintendo Switch, it will also be possible to play with the touch screen in handheld mode. RPG Time: The Legend of Wright is available for Nintendo Switch for R$143.

Thymesia – August 18 – PS5, XBSX/S and PC

Described as a “Paul action RPG”, Thymesia is inspired by the classic games of the Dark Souls franchise to bring a combat game with high challenges and a dark atmosphere. Players follow the story of Corvus, who tries to restore order to the kingdom of Hermes, infested with creatures and diseases that spread death. To find the truth that will save the kingdom, the character will need to search through his memories as he explores the scenarios and faces powerful bosses and enemies. In its favor, the game offers a series of pestilent weapons that can be upgraded to suit your combat style.

Rollerdrome – August 16 – PS5, PS4 and PC

In the year 2030, the public is kept entertained through the matches of a new and violent sport called Rollerdrome, a mix between extreme sports and third-person shooting. In the game, the objective is to perform spectacular jumps while taking the opportunity to rain shots on your opponents until you are the only survivor. The game is the newest title from Roll7, known for the OlliOlli series, and it may seem like a multiplayer contest, but it is a single player experience.

Way of the Hunter – August 16 – PS5, XBSX/S and PC

In this hunting simulator, players will be able to live an authentic ethical hunting experience as they explore the vast open environments of the United States and Europe in search of challenges. It will be possible to track animals of different sizes such as pheasants, badgers, foxes, wolves, wild boars, deer, moose, bears and more, with realistic recreations of their behavior. The slaughtered animals may have their meat sold to invest in new equipment, weapons, hunting licenses, among other possibilities.

Way of the Hunter is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) for BRL 199.50, for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for BRL 184.95 and for PC through Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG digital stores for BRL 75.

Cursed to Golf – August 18 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB and PC

When a golfer drops dead before the final swing of an international tournament, he finds himself in golf purgatory and is cursed to play for life. However, there is hope that he can overcome the curse and return to the world of the living — and most importantly, retrieve the trophy. For this, the character will need to cross a course full of traps and defeat golf legends.

The game has roguelike elements where, upon failing to complete a course, the player is sent back to the beginning. However, to make up for it, there are also plenty of supernatural abilities that can be gained during gameplay — and they’re sure to make your life easier. Cursed to Golf is available for PC on Steam digital stores, with a free demo, and Good Old Games (GOG).

Jetpack Joyride 2 – August 19 – iOS

The sequel to the hit game will now return as an Apple Arcade subscription service exclusive. In addition to challenging obstacles like in the first game, users will also have to face enemies with a wide variety of weapons and even face bosses, all with new gameplay mechanics and high resolution graphics. Players may remember that the game was previously released for Android and iPhone (iOS), but was removed by the producer for touches on its development. Jetpack Joyride 2 will be available on Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV for Apple Arcade subscribers, which costs R$9.99 per month.

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus – August 15 – And and iOS

The newest strategy game based on the popular Warhammer 40,000 universe brings turn-based battles into a familiar format in mobile games. Players will be able to assemble their own team of elite warriors to take on PVE (Player vs. Environment) campaigns or PvP (Player vs. Player) multiplayer battles, in addition to occasional events and guild raid support. During combat, users can invoke special abilities with certain units and use terrain to their advantage to gain an advantage. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus is available for free for Android and iPhone (iOS) devices.

