Maiara & Maraisa reveal to feel the presence of Marília Mendonça

Maiara & Maraisa returned to the Na Praia stage for their second performance at the festival, but this time with a special feeling. The sisters performed on the night that the main attraction would be Marília Mendonça and they would complete the line-up.

“It would be Marília’s day and we would be part of her day. At the last minute we booked this show, changed our schedule. We came here because it was a day we had to be, she really wanted to”, says Maraisa.

The singer revealed that she and her sister often feel their friend’s presence. “When we sang Festa das Patroas there, we felt a different connection and it’s always like that”, she said. Maraisa also recalled that in the recording of the song Perfeito Pra Ficar Sozinho, with Murilo Huff, she perceived Marília in different ways.

“It’s amazing that even the way he hugged us there on stage was the same as she did. Everyone left the stage knowing that something very different happened there. It was strong, I said ‘damn, you’re here’. These are very strong connections to be just for this life.”

