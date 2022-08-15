Manchester United coach cancels day off and makes embarrassing threat

Credit: Playback / Instagram manchesterunited

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag took some action after seeing his team be thrashed to Brentford in the Premier League yesterday (14th). As a kind of “punishment” to the athletes, the Dutchman suspended the day off at the Red Devils and revealed a desire that would embarrass the squad during activities.

According to reporter Kaveh Solhekol, from Sky Sports, England, the squad commander wanted to make up for the distances that were not run in the match. For that, he even considered the idea of ​​making them run 13.8 km on the field, referring to the number that was suppressed between the teams in the Gtech Community stadium.

The statistics of the confrontation show that the Brentford athletes covered 109.4 km, against 95.6 km for the visitors on Saturday. The low performance was not only an issue in the post-game but was also remembered in today’s training. Speaking to the players, Ten Hag made it clear that the performance disappointed everyone, including fans and associates.

Manchester United players are afraid of Ten Hag

On the part of footballers, the coach’s energetic posture is regarded with strangeness and a little apprehension. The English press even said this morning that some sportsmen in the squad “seem to be afraid” to enter the field under these conditions of demand from the coaching staff.

Ten Hag is known for his extreme measures and low tolerance for inappropriate behavior by the teams he has passed. As soon as he arrived at Manchester United, the Dutchman outlined some demands, such as a reduction in cell phone use, a reprimand for delays and a ban on alcohol consumption during match weeks.

Last place in England

With two defeats in the first two rounds, the Red Devils equaled their worst Premier League start recorded in 1992. The team currently occupies the bottom of the competition with a negative balance of five goals and is already preparing for a quarrel ahead. The next match will be against Liverpool on the 22nd, at Old Trafford.