Manoel Soares, from “Encontro”, moves the web by posing with his six children on Father’s Day: “All my love”

Manoel Soares, co-host of “Encontro”, posed with his six children and declared himself to them this Sunday (14)

Manoel Soareswho commands the “Meeting” alongside Patrícia Poeta at Globomoved his followers this Sunday (14): to mark Father’s Day, the presenter gathered his six children for a special click and took the opportunity to declare himself to them in the caption of the publication, made on Instagram.

The photo was originally taken for the “Ela” section of the newspaper “O Globo”. In the caption, Manoel was all praise: “They are the upgrade of life, without my children I wouldn’t understand anything about this world, I wouldn’t enjoy trap, I didn’t have an active life on insta, I didn’t listen to podcasts, I didn’t stop eating wheat flour, I didn’t work out, I didn’t play the piano, I didn’t play basketball, I wouldn’t have a big car, I wouldn’t be at Globo, I wouldn’t write here today.

Then he spoke about his faith and took the opportunity to point out that children make men “reborn”: “My appeal here is that we men accept this death and this resurrection, because to be a father is to feel the fragment of what it is to be God for a pair of eyes. To my children, all my love!”, he concluded.

Go out fair with Fagundes

Last Friday (12), Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares ended up in a ‘tight skirt’ with a guest. At a certain point in the chat, Antônio Fagundes, a renowned Brazilian actor, ended up giving a “dry answer” and left the presenters in a complicated situation.

During the morning, the presenter questioned the famous about some scenes in which Tadeu, from the soap opera “Pantanal”, wears some t-shirts in homage to a famous character from Fagundes. However, the actor ended up not showing so much enthusiasm, which created a real mood in the program.