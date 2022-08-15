Manoel Soares makes a rare appearance with his 6 children

Manoel Soares does a photo shoot with all his children and declares his love: ‘Being a father is feeling the fragment of what it is to be God for a pair of eyes’

The host Manoel Soares stirred social media by revealing that he did a photo shoot with his six children. On social networks, he shared the photo taken for the magazine Ela, from Jornal O Globo, to celebrate Father’s Day.

In the picture, he appeared surrounded by his children and talked about their importance in his life.

“They are the upgrade of life, without my children I wouldn’t understand anything about this world, I wouldn’t enjoy trap, I didn’t have an active life on insta, I didn’t listen to podcasts, I didn’t stop eating wheat flour, I didn’t work out, I didn’t play the piano, no played basketball, I wouldn’t have a big car, I wouldn’t be at Globo, I wouldn’t write here today. From the moment they are born, they kill us, they kill who we were before they were born”, he said.

And he added: “My appeal here is that we men accept this death and this resurrection, because to be a father is to feel the fragment of what it is to be God for a pair of eyes. To my children, all my love!”

Currently, Manoel Soares is on the air on the program Dateby Globo, next to Patricia Poet.

See the photos of Manoel Soares with his children:

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!