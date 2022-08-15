Manoel Soares says he was a security guard for transvestites in Porto Alegre

Journalist and presenter Manoel Soares, 43, told the podcast “Podpah” that he was homeless in Porto Alegre. Born in Salvador, he moved to Rio Grande do Sul in 1997 and continued there until 2016.

“Around 1999, the job we received fell, we were left with nothing. My brother, who had gone with me, came back and I became homeless. I was 19 to 20 years old”, he detailed to the presenters of the attraction. , Igor Cavalari and Thiago Marques.

“In the North [de Porto Alegre] there was an overpass and I started sleeping there. I would lie there at 11 o’clock at night, at 5 o’clock in the morning the trucks were already starting to snore, you would get up and tidy up. I spent four months in this skin”, explained Manoel.

“At night, you end up finding ways to support yourself. There were some transvestites on the street in front of which nobody took care of ‘them’. Homophobes would go there, throw stones at ‘them’ and such. ‘They’ called me to, if anyone did something thing with ‘them’, I was supposed to run after the guys”, he added, mistakenly referring to male transvestites.

“I was a security guard for transvestites at night. ‘The guys’ prostituting themselves there, on Francisco Trein Street, was a little further on… We’re talking about a guy in his early 20s, big, big guy, with no malícia of life”, concludes the presenter of “Encontro com Patrícia Poeta” (TV Globo).