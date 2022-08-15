Maria Bruaca is shocked by Guta’s news

After discovering that she is not Marcelo’s sister (Lucas Leite), Guta (Julia Dalavia) will have another unexpected news in “Pantanal”. The young woman will call Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) to talk and will reveal that she is pregnant.

“Mother, I’m expecting a child”, says Guta. “A child, Guta, how? Expecting a child from whom?” yells Bruaca, desperate. “My, Dona Maria”, Marcelo replies. Bruaca almost faints when he hears the news, and he doesn’t react with the possibility of his daughter staying with Marcelo.

Guta and Marcelo took a long time to come to terms with the relationship, especially because they both thought they were brothers when they started getting involved. At the time, Zuleica (Aline Borges) had not yet revealed that Tenório is not Marcelo’s biological father.

Discovery

After learning that he was betrayed by Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) in “Pantanal”, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will suffer an unexpected blow when he learns of a lie by Zuleica (Aline Borges).

The land grabber will discover that he is not Marcelo’s (Lucas Leto) biological father. Zuleica was the victim of a rape shortly before she met Tenório, and when she became pregnant she hinted that the farmer was the child’s father. From then on, Tenório formed a parallel family with Zuleica, and had two more children. The information is from “TV News”.

Upon learning the truth, Tenório will not react, but he will not react with the same violence that he had with Maria Bruaca’s betrayal. “I don’t have anything else to offer you, I’m dead inside, dry. I’m like that damn truck that rolled down the cliff. Please get out of here, before I do something stupid”, he shouts.

Then Tenório will burst into tears and remember a childhood tragedy. “I should have been under that truck like Mom and Dad. That way I would have ended this torment I call life.”