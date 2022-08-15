Maria Bruaca is shocked to discover a secret in Pantanal

The life of Maria BruacaIsabel Teixeira’s character in the remake of “Pantanal”, is full of emotions. After being kicked off the farm and discovered by her daughter and her lover, she will be shocked by a new revelation.

In the next chapters of the Globo soap opera, the mother and ex-wife of Tenório (Murilo Benício) will discover that Guta (Julia Dalavia) is pregnant and that her grandson is the result of her relationship with Marcelo (Lucas Leto), who until now was the son of the grileiro.

“I’m expecting a child, mother”, reveals Tenório’s heiress. Without understanding, Maria asks: “Huh? A son?! Expecting a child, Guta? How… How are you expecting a child? Expecting a child from whom?”.

Pantanal: Pregnant, Guta (Julia Dalavia) will be criticized by her father (Playback/Globe)

Then Marcelo appears in the scene and assumes the paternity of Maria and Tenório’s grandson: “It’s mine, Dona Maria”. Such a revelation will leave the housewife speechless: “God help Our Lady!”. Ultimately, she must discover that Lucas Letto’s character is not the son of the “Pantanal” villain.

It is worth noting that the revelation will be made when Maria Bruaca is living on the farm of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), who accepts to host her to meet a request from Alcides (Juliano Cazarré).

Before that, the pawn will find his beloved in Eugênio’s (Almir Sater) hut and barge a proposal to live with her, but the answer will not be immediate as many fans of the couple want.

Pantanal: After leaving Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) changes her name and goes to live in other houses Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) leaves Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm (Disclosure/Globe)

In addition, Guta’s mother also discovers that she is entitled to the heritage she built during the years she was married to Tenório. In the future, Maria Bruaca will be guided to look for a lawyer in Campo Grande and ask for separation in court.

Written by Bruno Luperi, the remake of “Pantanal” is based on the original work by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, which was shown by the extinct TV Manchete. Scheduled to end in October, the plot will be replaced by “Travessia”, by author Glória Perez.

