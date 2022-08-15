Marília Arraes leads the dispute for the government of Pernambuco with a wide advantage

According to an Ipespe survey, there is a technical tie between four candidates in second place.

247 – An Ipespe survey released this Monday (15), contracted by Folha de Pernambuco, shows Marília Arraes (Solidariedade) consolidated in the leadership of the dispute for the Pernambuco government.

She is up two percentage points from the previous round of the poll and now has 31% of the vote. There is a technical tie between four candidates in second place.

Marília Arraes – 31%

Raquel Lyra (PSDB) – 13%

Anderson Ferreira (PL) – 12%

Danilo Cabral (PSB) – 11%

Miguel Coelho (Union Brazil) – 10%

Blanks/Nulls – 12%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer – 10%

The poll surveyed 1,000 voters in Pernambuco between August 10 and 12. The confidence interval is 95.45% and the margin of error is 3.2 percentage points. The survey is registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-04466/2022 and at the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-PE) under protocol PE-00637/2022.

