Mario Vargas Llosa: ‘I would never vote for Lula’

One of the region’s most critical left-wing Latin American intellectuals, writer Mario Vargas Llosa, said he supports the election of Lula (PT) in Brazil, arguing that the former president is “very associated with corruption.”

Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010, the 86-year-old Peruvian commented on the Brazilian election in an interview with Folha de S.Paulo. Vargas Llosa said he had no enthusiasm for the figure of current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but he sees Lula as a more dangerous option for the country.

“Let’s say I don’t have much sympathy for Bolsonaro. With his position on vaccines, he caused a real catastrophe in Brazil. Besides, you have a certain flair for clowning, don’t you?”, he stated.

“But Lula… In Peru, we have four presidents with legal cases (in cases linked to Operation Lava Jato). To a large extent, they were all victims of Lula, as he used, let’s say, the presidency to corrupt Latin American rulers. In Peru, it wreaked havoc.”

According to the complaint from the construction company Odebrecht, which led to legal proceedings in Peru, there was a bribe payment scheme in the neighboring country at the request of the PT, in exchange for benefits in bids and project overpricing. Lula was mentioned in the indictment, but never formally accused for these cases.

“So, I would not like to be in the situation of having to choose between Lula and Bolsonaro. But I would never really vote for Lula. He was a man who corrupted deeply. We can say that Peruvian leaders allowed themselves to be corrupted, but Lula fulfilled a very negative role in Peru”, analyzed the writer.

About Vargas Llosa

Born in 1936 in Peru, Vargas Llosa became naturalized Spanish in 1993 and has lived in Madrid for a few decades. Considered one of the last remnants of a cult generation of Latin American writers, a contemporary of the Colombian Gabriel García Márquez, the Peruvian has accumulated great successes in his career.

Among the author’s best-known books are The Feast of the Goat and Pantaleon and the Visitors. The Peruvian naturalized Spanish won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2010.

A sympathizer of communism in his youth, Vargas Llosa ended up migrating to liberalism throughout his life and ventured into politics. In 1990, the writer ran for the presidency of Peru, but was defeated by Alberto Fujimori, who later had to flee the country and was later convicted of several crimes.

