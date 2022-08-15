Markets this Monday, ore, oil and corporate news

Posted at 7:52 am

Eletrobras reports a 45% drop in net income in 2Q22

Cemig: profit drops 97.5% in 2Q22

PDG Realty reverses loss in 2Q22

Cosan: loss of R$ 125.3 million in 2Q22

Dimed (PNVL3) approves payment of interest on capital

M. Dias Branco’s profit in 2Q22 grows 64.1% on an annual basis

Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional will buy back shares

Paranapanema reports loss in 2Q22

Anima Holding

Anima Holding (ANIM3) announced its results for the 2nd quarter of 2022 (2Q22) this Monday, 15th.

The company had an adjusted loss of R$ 24 million in 2Q22. In this way, the profit in 2Q21 is reversed.

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h46)

China (Shanghai Comp.): -0.02% (trade closed)

Japan (Nikkei 225): +1.14% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): -0.67% (trade closed)

Germany (DAX): +0.01%

London (FTSE 100): -0.14%

Brent Oil: -4.85% (US$93.3). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: -4.92% ($87.6)

Bitcoin futures: -0.46% ($24,165)

Iron ore

The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Exchange, in China, was down 2.8% at 708 yuan ($104.5). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html

New York stock futures

At 7:47 am on Wall Street, Dow Jones futures were down 0.53% and S&P 500 futures were down 0.54%. Nasdaq futures was down 0.38%.

Stock market study

Watch the study of Ibov, Petr4, Vale3, Ciel3, Mglu3, Viia3, Posi3, Csna3 and many other papers here.

2Q22 results are released today:

-Itaúsa, IRB, CSN, CSN Mineração, Yduqs, Caixa Seguridade, Boa Safra, Agrogalaxy, Even, Melnick, Anima Educação, Cruzeiro do Sul, Vamos, Mills, Vibra, Oncoclínicas, Desktop, Espaçolaser, Méliuz, Rede D’Or, Multilaser, Alliar, Gafisa, Dotz, Getninjas: after the market closes.

Events on the market’s radar this week:

GDP preview

This Monday, 15th, the IBC-Br, an indicator of the Central Bank known as the preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be released at 9 am.

The data will refer to June.

American BC minutes

Another important event that can affect the stock exchanges is the release of the minutes of the Central Bank of the United States. It will be at 3pm on Wednesday the 17th.

The content of the document should help analysts to project more accurately whether the US central bank will be more aggressive in raising interest rates to contain inflation.

It’s worth remembering that lower-than-expected inflation data last week helped lift the stock markets.

