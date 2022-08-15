Marquinhos Gabriel accepts Goiás proposal and leaves Criciúma | football

Marquinhos Gabriel is no longer a Criciúma player. The 32-year-old midfielder accepted Goiás’ proposal and will play in the Serie A. He will appear in the Goiás team this Monday, the last day of the hiring window, according to the new regulations of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The player was featured with the black, white and yellow shirt since his arrival at the Heriberto Hülse Stadium. He became the reference within the four lines and also outside of them, being a darling of the Carvoeira crowd. For Tigre, he played 20 matches and scored six goals.

In an interview with Tablendo, from Criciúma, president Vilmar Guedes revealed that, during a conversation with the midfielder last Friday, he expressed his desire to play in the first division.

Tricolor matched Goiás’ financial proposal, despite being out of financial reality, to keep the midfielder in the squad. However, Marquinhos Gabriel opted for the exit.

– Criciúma made a great effort to keep it, but the first prerequisite is that the athlete wants to wear the Criciúma shirt. So, if he stayed with us, he could get his head in another competition and not have the expected income. Criciúma paid for the proposal of a Serie A club. He explained to us that the problem was not money, but wanting to play at a high level – said the manager.