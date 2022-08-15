Mason’s Glove poses with Militão’s ex in Spain | celebrities

08/15/2022

Rio – Karoline Lima, ex-girlfriend of defender Éder Militão, was in a nightclub in Madrid, Spain, this weekend and met none other than Ian Ferreira, a young man known as Luva de Pedreiro. Karoline, of course, took the opportunity to post a photo of the meeting on Instagram’s Stories.

Luva de Pedreiro was in Spain, where he visited Atlético de Madrid’s facilities and also met Ronaldo Nazário. Karoline Lima has a newborn daughter with Éder Militão. The couple broke up about a month ago, but the influencer continues to live in Madrid.

Netizens did not forgive and made several memes. “Gluva de Pedreiro is going to be the stepfather of Militão’s son”, said one person. “Receba”, joked another internet user, using the catchphrase of Luva de Pedreiro.

