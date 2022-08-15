Mendy a ‘predator of women’, says French MP about player – International

Mendy denies the 10 charges made against him relating to alleged events that took place between October 2018 and August 2021 (photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Frenchman Benjamin Mendy, world champion and accused of several rapes in England, was presented this Monday (15/8) to the jury as a “predator” who abused “vulnerable, terrified and isolated” victims.

The 28-year-old French winger, suspended for a year by Manchester City, is on trial in Chester, northern England, for eight cases of rape, one attempt and seven sexual assaults against women.

In the same trial, also accused another man. Louis Saha Matturie, unrelated to former football player Louis Saha, prosecuted for eight cases of rape and four sexual assaults on eight women between July 2012 and August 2021. He also pleaded not guilty.

After the first two days of the trial, dedicated to the selection of the jury and the organization of the hearings, the court focused on the charges during Monday, with the beginning of the Public Prosecutor’s presentation. French player has been placed in judicial custody

The prosecutor described the two defendants as "predators willing to commit serious sexual abuse" on "vulnerable, terrified and isolated" young victims, noting that some women's cellphones may have been seized when they arrived at the player's home.

The trial, which has been heavily covered in the press and takes place at Chester Crown Court, southwest of Manchester, is expected to last more than three months.

A 2018 World Cup champion with France, Mendy spent more than four months in remand, between August 2021 and January 2022.

Released in early January, the French player was placed in judicial custody for the process.