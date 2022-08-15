Mercosur plate: how to discover the city of origin of the car

New layout took some information from the “old” boards.

The adoption of the Mercosur license plate in Brazil has not only changed the format of distribution of numbers and letters in the identification of a car.

continues after advertising

Due to the new model, it is now much more difficult to know, at a single glance, which city and state the vehicle originated from.

After all, unlike the old plates, the new ones no longer display such information on the top stripe.

continues after advertising

There is, however, a way to discover the car’s city of origin. It’s about the app Sinesp Citizenwhich is available on Google Play and App Store.

It is an official resource of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, therefore, it can be used without fear by the citizen interested in doing a search for the city of origin of the car in question.

How does the app work?

Sinesp Cidadão allows the user to type the letters and numbers of the license plate (only works with Mercosul model plates) and thus obtain, in seconds, the make, model, year of manufacture, city and state in which the vehicle was registered by the first time.

The app also allows car owners to register and, thus, register robberies and theft alerts, with information on the place where the accident occurred.

There are still other features in the application, but they have nothing to do with locating cars, but people wanted or fugitives from justice.

Why data was taken from Mercosur plates?

Mercosur plates, which will soon become mandatory throughout the national territory, no longer have the stripe containing the name of the municipality and state of origin of the car at the top. Now, the only inscription that appears in the space is that of the Country of origin.

The idea of ​​removing municipalities and states from the identification, however, was not the one originally developed by Organs competent bodies.

The original project foresaw that the coats of arms of the state and municipality of origin would be placed on the side of the plate, right after the last number, in the upper part, but below the Brazilian flag.

Why, then, was this information withdrawn? As the coats of arms were stamped on the same plate as the other information, including the QR Code positioned on the other side, it would not be possible to change only the information related to state and municipality if the owner of the car moved to another city. In the pre-Mercosur model, it was enough to change the top stripe and everything was solved.

Because of this and the obligation of having to change the complete plate in case of changes, the idea of ​​keeping the city and municipality coats of arms was abandoned.

And finding out such information to know the city of origin of the car through the Mercosur plate became a little more difficult.

Source: Canaltech