Microsoft admits PlayStation 4 sold more than twice as much as Xbox One

The struggle of the current generation of consoles, between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, continues in full swing. But the previous round had a clear winner: the PlayStation 4.

After hiding numbers for almost 7 years, Microsoft revealed that Xbox One sales were less than half of those of PS4. The information is contained in official documents, in Portuguese, sent to the National Competition Regulator of Brazil, dated August 9.

The material states that “Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and installed base, having sold more than twice as many Xbox in the last generation”. The text also points to Sony as the largest digital distributor of console games (in Brazil and in the world).

Microsoft’s admission comes amid a lengthy investigation into its intention to acquire game developer Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion.

The information on total revenues is restricted in the file, but you can already have an idea about sales in the digital distribution table for console games (global) between 2020 and 2021. In it, Sony appears in first place, with a presence of 50-60% in the market, followed by Microsoft with 30-40% and third, Nintendo with 10-20%.

Sony is speculated to have sold 117.2 million PS4s. Considering the new information, this would put the Xbox One in the range of 58 million units sold.

The data matches a market survey carried out in 2020 by Ampere Analysis. In the study, Microsoft’s console had sold about 51 million units by the end of the second quarter of that year.

In the current generation of devices, Ampere also gives victory to Sony. The Japanese company would have ended 2021 with 17 million PS5s sold, about 60% more than the Xbox Series.

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella even communicated positively, despite the note about the decline in quarterly Xbox revenue. Nadella said the company “has been the market leader in North America for three consecutive quarters among next-gen consoles.” Official numbers were not revealed.

It is worth remembering that Microsoft has invested heavily in the latest Xbox Series S/X models, mainly adding to the experience of previous consoles. Noteworthy are the support for 1440p resolution, games at 120Hz, in addition to the variable refresh rate (VRR) feature – which prevents ‘tears’ – or bugs – on the screen, and which is interesting for who plays competitively.