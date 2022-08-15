Minutes of the Fomc, IBC-Br and the end of the balance sheet season: what to follow this week

This week officially begins the campaign of candidates running for the October elections. From Thursday (18), they will be able to distribute posters, pamphlets and make announcements on the internet. For the financial market, which has also been following the development of voting intention polls, the agenda of economic indicators is short, but brings important numbers.

In Brazil, one of the highlights is the IBC-Br, released by the Central Bank, and commonly known as “GDP preview”. The indicator, referring to June, comes out this Monday (15) and Itaú predicts a high of 0.3% compared to May. On the same day, the first Focus Report was released, with forecasts for the economy, after the 0.68% deflation of the IPCA in July.

“It will be important to closely monitor the change in forecasts for inflation, as the uncertainties surrounding the estimates, especially in the short term, are higher than normal, considering the recent tax cuts,” wrote Mario Mesquita, chief economist at Itaú. .

According to him, even if the bank foresees the end of the monetary tightening cycle with the Selic at 13.75%, a more substantial deterioration for inflation, in the relevant horizon of monetary policy, may lead the BC to make a residual adjustment in the rate. Selic in September.

FOMC Minutes are featured on the international agenda

The international agenda is also less voluminous, but brings relevant data. The main one is the minutes of the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank, scheduled for Wednesday (17). In its last meeting, the monetary authority increased the pace of tightening, raising interest rates by 75 basis points.

Last Wednesday, the American consumer price index (CPI) was stable and only the fact that inflation in the country has not advanced again was a reason to cheer up the market. Would it already be the effect of the Fed’s heavy hand?

Next Tuesday (16th) the industrial production in the United States for July will be released. the consensus Refinitiv forecasts an increase of 0.3% compared to the previous month. On Wednesday (17), it is the turn of the retail data, for the same month. The average of market projections points to an increase of 0.1% compared to June.

“These data, together with the minutes of the Fomc, will help to refine the projections for the American interest rate”, says a Bradesco report.

In Europe, the highlight is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the euro zone in the second quarter, which comes out on Wednesday. the consensus Refinitiv forecasts a positive variation of 0.7% in the comparison with the first three months of the year and of 4%, on an annual basis. On Thursday (18), there is consumer inflation in the bloc in July, with the average of market projections pointing to a high of 0.1% in relation to the previous month.

End of corporate balance sheet season

The season for publicizing the results of Brazilian companies reaches its final stretch this Monday (15th). CSN (CSNA3), Itaúsa (ITSA4) and Nubank (NUBR33) are some of the highlights among the latest companies to release results. Check the list:

ally

CSN Mining

CSN

Security box

dotz

Agrogalaxy

Alphaville

animate

atma

Bahema

Banco Inter

good harvest

ClearSale

southern cruise

Desktop

dome

Spacelaser

Even

Gafisa

Getninjas

HBR Realty

IRB Brazil

Itaúsa

Lopes

Méliuz

Melnick

Metalfrio

Mills

multilaser

Nubank

Omega Energy

oncoclinics

orizon

D’Or Network

vibrate

WDC Networks

yduqs

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

related