Monark returns to Twitter trends after talking about pedophilia controversy

The name of Bruno Aiub, better known as Monark, returned to the most talked about topics on Twitter this weekend after a controversial statement about pedophilia made on his podcast Monark Talks, broadcast last Friday (12/8). After defending the creation of a Nazi party in Brazil, which led to his dismissal from the Flow Podcast, Monark said he did not believe it was a crime to consume pedophilia.

Video circulating on social media shows the moment Monark asks Newman LM, a guest on the podcast, if he believes that youtuber PC Siqueira, who became the target of an investigation for pedophilia after leaking messages attributed to him, is a pedophile.

“Do you think PC Siqueira was a pedophile, for example?”, he asked. Newman responds: “(I have) Afraid of prosecution, but so, I don’t doubt it, I don’t know.”

“I don’t doubt anyone, to be honest, I have difficulty trusting people. What he (PC Siqueira) said, by the interpretation, it seemed that, like, it was the first time he felt something that could be considered this (pedophilia), even in the leak. I think one thought, if he’s never done anything really physical with any kid, I don’t think he should be considered a criminal at least.”

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos During the recording of the Flow Podcast program, one of the presenters, known as Monark, 31, defended the creation of a Nazi party in Brazil, prohibited by law.reproduction ***monarch(1) In the part of the program, the presenter argues with federal deputy Tabata Amaral and defends the creation of the party because, according to him, he is in favor of releasing “everything” Metrópoles partner advertising ***monarch(2) “The radical left has much more space than the radical right, in my opinion. Both had to have space, in my opinion. I think the Nazi had to have the Nazi party recognized by law”, defended Monark.reproduction ***monarch(3) After the negative repercussion, the presenter apologized in a video on social networks and said he was drunk and that he did not know how to express his ideas well.reproduction ***monarch(4) Bruno Aiub, known as Monark, was the owner and one of the presenters of the attraction that is hugely successful on YouTube, with more than 3.6 million followers and almost 500 million views on the platform.reproduction ***o-Youtuber-Monark In a statement, the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (FFERJ) withdrew from Flow Sport Club, the company’s sports program, the broadcasting rights for the Rio de Janeiro football championship.reproduction ***96052456_monak-1 In addition to FFERJ, figures from the sports world took a stand on the statements and guests also canceled their participation in the podcast, including former player Zico and comedian Maurício Meirelles.reproduction ***monarch(5) One day after the incident, the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MPSP) received a complaint against the presenter, who requested the opening of a criminal case against him.reproduction ***c3ab5150-88dc-11ec-b2fd-86a9da058ce4 Monark and his company lost sponsorship, after the presenter defended the existence of a Nazi party in Brazil, during an episode of the Flow Podcast. The podcaster was also repudiated by Israeli associations and federationsreproduction ***monarch(6) Because of the controversy and negative repercussions, the presenter was fired from Flow Studios and the episode in question was removed from the air. reproduction 0

Next, the guest asks if Monark believes that someone who has child pornography is a criminal. The presenter replies, “I don’t know if he’s a criminal. I think the crime is in you producing and publicizing. But, that’s a thing you’re going to say: bitch, this guy doesn’t hit the balls well. It sure is… Got it?”.

“But criminal I don’t know. A guy who is a pedophile, why would I want to arrest him? If he was threatening other children. Did you understand? If he’s watching a parade it sucks… It’s pretty weird, I wouldn’t be friends with that person, but I don’t know if he should be arrested, you know? Really, like this… Because the real crime is you exposing a child. Or you abuse a child, in my opinion. Or not?” follows Monark.

In response, the guest says he prefers not to judge, “mainly because of the lawsuit”, and the two continue to talk about pedophilia and child pornography. Monark even says that he does not defend PC Siqueira, but remembers about the cancellation: “I’m not defending PC Siqueira, it’s just that it was canceled a lot, and if we’re against cancellation, we should be against it anyway, even with people who are not sensible.”

Defense

After his name ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter, Monark used the social network to express himself. In two publications, the presenter states that “pedophilia is the worst crime there is” and, in another, he asks “how the police know if content is criminal without having seen anything about it”.

Netizens commented on Monark’s speech and detonated the presenter. “Monark suggested that a person who has child pornography on his computer and watches this sort of thing cannot be considered a criminal. How long does it take for platforms to ban this guy who is a disservice to everything that represents the least amount of social sense?”, asked one.

“The monark talking about the case of pc siqueira is something that, for me, demonstrates how crazy the guy is getting to relativize EVERYTHING in favor of his supreme freedom of expression, seriously when there’s a child in the middle for me the guy is a criminal and ready,” commented another. Look: