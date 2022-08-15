Monark says he is against arrest of those who watch child pornography, and netizens rebut: ‘Crime’ – Entertainment









After being expelled from Flow Podcast per defend the existence of a Nazi party in Brazil, youtuber Monark was involved in yet another controversy and was among the most talked about topics on Twitter. This time, he said he was against the arrest of those who consume and watch child pornography.

His statement was made on the podcast Monarch Talks during a discussion about the case of the youtuber PC Siqueira, who was investigated for pedophilia in the past, but has already been proven by the police that the crime did not exist.

Monark asked guest Newman LM if he considered PC Siqueira a pedophile. Newman responds with a question: “Do you think a guy who has child pornography is a criminal?”

The youtuber then says: “I don’t know if he’s a criminal. I think the crime is in you producing and publicizing it. , he understood?”.

Monark said he would arrest a pedophile if he was threatening other children. “If he’s watching a parade it sucks, it’s a f*cking f*cking attitude… It’s pretty weird, I wouldn’t be friends with this person but I don’t know if he should be arrested, understand?”, he explained.

“The real crime is you exposing a child, understand? Or you abusing a child, in my opinion. Or not?”, he added.

It is worth remembering that, according to the Child and Adolescent Statute, “possession of pedophile material”, “use of a child or adolescent in a scene of explicit or pornographic sex”, “trade of pedophile material”, “spreading of pedophilia”, the “simulacrum of pedophilia” and the “grooming of children”.





















monark once again trying to defend the indefensible… AS MUCH STORING AS POSSESSING child porn content IS A CRIME YES FUCKING. you don’t have to consume A LOT OR LITTLE, THE CONTENT ALONE IS ALREADY CRIMINAL BECAUSE TO BE PRODUCED IT NEEDS A CHILD VICTIM pic.twitter.com/TRcm6IaSOC — Softly Commented (@commentedsuave) August 13, 2022









Monark doubts whether to consider a crime the act of consuming child pornography is one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen. It scares me to see what he’s become, truly, the internet’s biggest disappointment. — Maiobeiro (@JeanzinhoCarlo4) August 13, 2022









Monark suggested that a person who has child pornography on his computer and watches this sort of thing cannot be considered a criminal. How long does it take for platforms to banish this guy who is a disservice to everything that represents the least bit of social sense? — João Pimenta (@jaoseupimenta) August 14, 2022









In an internet broadcast, presenter Bruno Aiub, known as Monark, defends that people who watch and store child pornography should not be arrested. He said he sees no crime in the act. Monark is the same one who defended the existence of a Nazi party. — Renato Souza (@reporterenato) August 14, 2022























