Moraes is drawn as rapporteur for action that asks for a national plan against monkeypox – News

Moraes is drawn as rapporteur for action that asks for a national plan against monkeypox

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), was chosen as the rapporteur of an action presented in the Court that asks that the Union be obliged to present a national plan to combat monkeypox. The issue was taken to the Supreme Court by deputy Israel Batista (PSB-DF).

In the document filed with the Court, the parliamentarian asks the Judiciary to authorize states to adopt initiatives against the spread of the disease, such as control measures and compulsory vaccination of groups that may be considered at risk.

Batista claims that the government has failed to coordinate the development of public policies and strategies to deal with the disease.


The parliamentarian says that the government even demobilized a group set up to monitor the situation of the disease. “By the way, it should be noted that, in this sense, the Federal Government has even determined the closing of the Situation Room for monitoring monkeypox”, highlights the request.

So far, Brazil has recorded 2,849 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus contamination, being one of the countries in which the infection is most advanced in the world. More than 3,600 suspected cases are being investigated.

