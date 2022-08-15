more than 800 opportunities to work at B2W

Americanas and Ame, companies that are part of the B2W group, open more than 800 job openings. Check out how to get yours!

Attention, you who are looking for an opportunity in the work market! B2W, owner of the brands Lojas Americanas, LET’S and Ame Digital, has more than 800 vacancies.

Opportunities are for people with different levels of education and skills, and the work will take place in areas such as logistics, administration, sales, telemarketing, technology and others. So, to find out how to get one, check it out below!

First, it is worth mentioning that more than 11 thousand people already work for the company. Now, over 800 employees will join the Ame and Americanas brands to perform in various roles, including:

Logistic operator;

Administrative assistant;

Tax Prevention and Losses;

Occupational Safety Technician;

Tax Assistant;

Maintenance Assistant;

Quality Analyst;

Loss Prevention Agent;

Attendant;

Logistics Assistant;

Continuous Improvement Analyst;

Human Resources Analyst.

Thus, in addition to a competitive salary with the market, the company offers benefits such as dental assistance, life insurance, medical assistance, transportation and food vouchers at the company. However, remuneration depends on the position chosen. In addition, part of the vacancies are exclusively for people with disabilities (PwD).

Finally, to apply, you need to access the InfoJobs website, find the desired opportunity and click on “Register CV”. Finally, just wait for B2W’s return on the next steps. Good luck!

Image: Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com