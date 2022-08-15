Mouse exposes contract with Record after years of his departure

Ratinho recalled his time at Record

Before going to SBT in 1998, Ratinho was on Rede Record, where he had a program that bore his name. On social media, the presenter recalled an iconic moment of this passage on Edir Macedo’s station.

“There was also a fight at Record’s Free Mouse. And Ratinho still showed his gift in wrestling”, shared a profile, which was answered by Carlos Massa’s official profile. It is worth mentioning that he stayed just over a year in Edir Macedo’s channel, as he was soon enchanted by Silvio Santos’ invitation.

Therefore, he has been on SBT for almost 24 years and since then he has had a beautiful story on Silvio Santos’ channel. It is worth mentioning that in an interview with TV Cultura, Ratinho told what led him to leave Record, since the program had good ratings and was already on the lips of the people.

“I was discovered here in São Paulo because there was no program on TV Gazeta, and the Martinezes had an agreement, a partnership to broadcast programs. As my program was a success in Paraná, he placed my program and placed it at 6 pm. And then I started doing Ibope in São Paulo, even though I didn’t know about SP. I started to score 5 points, 7 points… On TV Gazeta, I was impressed”, started Ratinho.

Then he talked about the invitations from major broadcasters. “In just one week, I received an invitation from Silvio Santos, Band, Record, Manchete and Globo. I even had the beginnings of depression because I didn’t want to leave the Martinezes, because I liked them a lot, and I still do. They are my friends to this day,” he explained next.

Mouse shows giant son and he is so beautiful, that many think he is the cutest in Brazil Ratinho shows his butt, fights on SBT with the presenter and detonates: “Your sister, that odd job” Mouse sees famous with giant parts exploding out and detonates on SBT: “This is a shame”

So he talked about what made him leave Record. “I spent a year at Record. Honorilton Gonçalves was implying a lot with my program. He scolded me, threatened me all the time, said he was going to send me away all the time… I’m tired of it. I waited for the first opportunity and left. Then I got a call from Silvio Santos, and he called me. He convinced me to leave,” said Mouse.