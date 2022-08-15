Murilo Huff poses with his son and Marília’s mother sends a message

Murilo Huff poses next to his son and receives a statement from Dona Ruth, mother of Marília Mendonça

The singer Murilo Huff showed an emotional click next to her son, little Leo, just two years old. The boy is the result of his old relationship with the eternal Queen of Sofrência, the singer Marília Mendonça. The little boy is the singer’s sole heir.

At the time when the country girl left early, at the age of 26, the two were separated. Despite not being together anymore, the artists always cherished the good relationship, especially to be able to raise their only child.

Murilo Huff used social networks to honor his ex-girlfriend, Marília Mendonça, along with his ex-mother-in-law, Dona Ruth Moreira. The singer made a point of saying that he recorded a video with the family of the countryman to celebrate the date of his birthday, on July 22.

The artist who has a busy schedule of professional commitments and, therefore, was unable to spend Father’s Day, celebrated this Sunday (14), next to his heir. However, he received a beautiful message from Leo’s maternal grandmother, with whom he shares custody of the boy.

Dona Ruth published a photo hugging the singer and declared herself to him. “Happy life to you my son, every day is Father’s Day. You deserve to be happy. God bless you and keep you wherever you are every day. I love you,” she said.

The artist also posed with his son and moved netizens. In the beautiful image shared on the singer’s profile on social networks, Murilo Huff appears walking in a park hand in hand next to the heir, following in the footsteps of his father, Dagmar.

In the caption, the emotional famous dad declared: “May I be like a father at least 1% of what my father is to me. That I can be like a son, at least 1% of what my son is to me”.

Fans of the sertanejo quickly left messages of affection for the duo. A follower praised: “My beautiful ones!”. Another fan wished, “Happy Father’s Day and real buns.” And yet another follower said: “My loves”.

