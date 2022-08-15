Negotiation cools between Corinthians and Spanish club by Mateus Vital

The negotiation for Mateus Vital between Corinthians and Real Valladolid, from Spain, cooled down. The club from São Paulo and the Spaniard have been talking since last week, but the transfer may not take place.

The information was initially released by the ge.globe and confirmed by my wheel. The report found that Real Valladolid, a club that has Ronaldo Fenômeno as owner, retreated in the conversations.

Corinthians is not interested in lending Mateus Vital. The player’s departure from the club would only take place definitively, as already reported, including by the athlete’s staff. Vital is 24 years old and has no space at the club.

Mateus Vital arrived at Corinthians in 2018. Since then, the midfielder has entered the field on 187 opportunities, scoring 14 goals and winning two titles for the club. In August 2021, the player was loaned to Panathinaikos, from Greece.

Like Ramiro, Vital returned to Timão at the end of June 2022 and has been training with the team. Unlike the midfielder, however, Mateus Vital has not been listed by Vítor Pereira for any match so far. The coach claimed that the athlete’s absence is due to “lack of rhythm”. Mateus Vital has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2023.

Corinthians games with Mateus Vital

Games played: 187

187 Points Achieved: 279

279 Use: 49.73%

49.73% wins: 75

75 Ties: 54

54 Losses: 58

58 Goal in favor: 220 (1.18 per game)

220 (1.18 per game) Goals against: 175 (0.94 per game)

175 (0.94 per game) Goals by Mateus Vital: 14

14 Yellow cards for Mateus Vital: 9

9 Expulsions of Mateus Vital: 0

See more at: Mateus Vital and Mercado da bola.