Netizens accuse ‘Domingão com Huck’ of fatphobia against Paulo Vieira | TV

Paulo Vieira goes through embarrassment in ‘Domingão’ with a belt that was not designed for his sizereproduction
Published 08/15/2022 09:31 | Updated 08/15/2022 09:33
Rio – Paulo Vieira gave a real show in the “Batalha do Lip Sync”, on “Domingão com Huck”, on TV Globo, this weekend. Wearing a costume from the movie “Frozen”, the comedian won the dispute against actress Letícia Colin. In a fun-filled performance, Paulo Vieira sang the Brazilian version of the theme song for the children’s feature, “Livre Meus”. However, netizens revolted with an embarrassment that Paulo Vieira had to go through on the show’s stage.
The winner of the battle received a belt as a prize. But the accessory was small and did not fit him. Immediately, netizens began to accuse the program’s production of fatphobia for not thinking about making a belt with the measurements of their guest.
“It’s on the arm that I put it on, it’s a smartwatch”, joked Paulo Vieira, embarrassed. “Just got a neck brace from Lip Sync”, said Luciano Huck, trying to soften the tight skirt. “Paulo won the belt and they weren’t careful to make a belt his size. Fatphobia at Caldeirao do Huck”, commented an internet user on Twitter.
“That’s what happens in seats, bus turnstiles, in surgical clothes… it’s the daily life of the fat person in a world that doesn’t think about them in the most basic situations”, said another person.
How ironic that Globo talks so much about respecting everyone, but it was not careful to have a champion belt with the measure of Paulo Vieira. pic.twitter.com/9JaVHQ5hHU
— KrystianeSPM (@KrystianeSPM) August 15, 2022
off shameful the program gives a belt to paulo Vieira that doesn’t fit him
— Duda Dello Russo (@dudallorusso) August 14, 2022
Paulo Vieira won a competition in the #DomingaoComHuck It’s just that the winner’s belt wasn’t designed for his size and it didn’t fit. That’s what happens in accents, bus turnstiles, in surgical clothes… it’s the daily life of the fat person in a world that doesn’t think about them in the most basic situations.
— Carina Araújo (@eucarinaways) August 15, 2022
Paulo Vieira gave a show on lip sync but this presenter thought it was funny. Paulo won the belt and they weren’t careful to make a belt his size. Fatphobia in the boiler of huck
— Ana Pitanga (@vermelhoou) August 14, 2022
This here was the best thing that has happened in Domingão since Huck took over.
Paulo Vieira at Lip Syncpic.twitter.com/gPloKC5mJk
— Luan (@aloulolo) August 14, 2022