Netizens accuse ‘Domingão com Huck’ of fatphobia against Paulo Vieira | TV



Paulo Vieira goes through embarrassment in ‘Domingão’ with a belt that was not designed for his size – Reproduction

Published 08/15/2022 09:31 | Updated 08/15/2022 09:33

Rio – Paulo Vieira gave a real show in the “Batalha do Lip Sync”, on “Domingão com Huck”, on TV Globo, this weekend. Wearing a costume from the movie “Frozen”, the comedian won the dispute against actress Letícia Colin. In a fun-filled performance, Paulo Vieira sang the Brazilian version of the theme song for the children’s feature, “Livre Meus”. However, netizens revolted with an embarrassment that Paulo Vieira had to go through on the show’s stage.

The winner of the battle received a belt as a prize. But the accessory was small and did not fit him. Immediately, netizens began to accuse the program’s production of fatphobia for not thinking about making a belt with the measurements of their guest.

“It’s on the arm that I put it on, it’s a smartwatch”, joked Paulo Vieira, embarrassed. “Just got a neck brace from Lip Sync”, said Luciano Huck, trying to soften the tight skirt. “Paulo won the belt and they weren’t careful to make a belt his size. Fatphobia at Caldeirao do Huck”, commented an internet user on Twitter.

“That’s what happens in seats, bus turnstiles, in surgical clothes… it’s the daily life of the fat person in a world that doesn’t think about them in the most basic situations”, said another person.