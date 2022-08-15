Netizens accuse “Domingão do Huck” of fatphobia after gaffe with Paulo Vieira

support the 247

247 – Paulo Vieira gave a show at the first Lip Sync Battle of Domingão do Huck. Dressed as Elsa, from the movie Frozen, the comedian dubbed the Portuguese version of “Livre Meus” and won Letícia Colin in the competition’s debut duel. But in addition to the quality of the presentations, a moment of the program gained repercussion on social networks: Paulo tries to wear the victory belt, but he can’t because the piece doesn’t fit. The information is from the Metrópoles portal.

“It’s on the arm that I put it on, it’s a smartwatch”, said Paulo, in a joking tone. “He just got a neck brace from Lip Sync”, added Luciano Huck.

The moment did not go unnoticed by netizens and generated an avalanche of criticism. “Paulo won the belt and they weren’t careful to make a belt his size. Fatphobia in the Caldeirão do Huck”, detonated an internet user.

