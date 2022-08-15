Neto analyzes Drbi and criticizes Corinthians’ offensive stance

This Saturday night was not the best for Neto, the alvinegro cast and the more than 40,000 fans who went to the Neo Química Arena to watch the classic against Palmeiras. After seeing Corinthians lose the Derby, 1-0 and, consequently, letting the rival shoot in the lead opening nine points away, Neto pointed out the biggest problem of Timão at the moment.

“Corinthians doesn’t attack! Yuri Alberto doesn’t play, Róger Guedes doesn’t kick the ball. You don’t have the possibility to score goals if you don’t have an attitude about it”, analyzed the Corinthians idol, who was live on Radio Craque Neto.

After Raphael Claus blew the last whistle, Neto also commented that he understood the players’ perspective, but did not absolve them of the blame, especially Fagner, who failed to score in the bid that ended in Roni’s own goal. However, for the commentator, the main problem is not attacking and finishing: in his view, this defect needs to be resolved by the coaching staff.

“It’s hard for you to miss a classic. I already lost the final to Palmeiras and was crucified by most of the fans and the press. So I know what it’s like to lose. And I know what it’s like to win too. But you need to play more! Even before the goal, the tie wasn’t bad. Cássio didn’t have any great defense, but in a wrong move by Fagner, he lost. Palmeiras wasn’t superior, but Corinthians didn’t attack either. This is the big problem of the team that needs to be seen by the coaching staff, by the players”, observed Neto.

The former player ended his reasoning praising Abel Ferreira and his team. For him, defense is his rival’s main weapon. “They score so hard that the four defenders and the three defensive midfielders stay inside the area. They know how to do it perfectly,” he commented.

Shortly afterwards, on his social networks, the Corinthians idol once again observed Palmeiras’ defensive quality and praised Gustavo Gómez, the team’s defender: “The way Palmeiras defend themselves is impressive. Gustavo Gómez is a monster, man. And it’s hard for Corinthians, huh…”, he posted after the game.

Now, Corinthians leaves the Brazilian Championship aside and focuses its energies on the Copa do Brasil. The alvinegro cast has the difficult mission of reversing the score against Atlético-GO. The first match ended in a 2-0 victory in Goiás, so Timão needs to win by at least two goals difference to take the decision to meos for penalties. The game takes place this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena.

