new generation of internet arrives in new cities in Brazil

Salvador, Curitiba and Goiânia will be the next three Brazilian capitals to receive the 5G. The arrival of standalone technology, or pure 5G, was announced by Moisés Queiroz, advisor to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and president of Gaispi.

“We are going to start the tests today (9) in the afternoon in these cities. And the network will be turned on next Tuesday in these three capitals”, said Queiroz.

The arrival should only be officially announced on Friday, when the Gaispi (the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band) meets. The date had to be postponed due to the tests.

The new generation of mobile internet already exists in five capitals of the country: Brasília, Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, Porto Alegre and São Paulo. Many citizens living in these regions report a significant improvement in connection speed. Anatel has plans to expand 5G to all Brazilian capitals, with the exception of Manaus and Belém, by the end of August.

Standalone, as pure 5G is called, can surpass 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) of speed. According to Anatel, 81 cell phone models in the country are compatible with 5G, but only 59 can connect to standalone.