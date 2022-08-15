New PIS/Pasep installment of BRL 1,212 can be withdrawn until the end of the year

If you are a person who was employed and duly registered during the year 2020, you are entitled to a very important benefit that is paid by the government. Many have already moved and had access to values, but some people are still lost when it comes to this.

Regardless of whether you are a public employee or a worker in the private sector, if you were employed for at least 30 days in 2020, you can have access to value considerable.

We are specifically talking about PIS/Pasep, a money paid annually by the government to all Brazilian formal professionals. This amount will depend a lot on how long you worked with a formal contract during the base year and if, by chance, you were employed during all months of that year.

In the case in question, the limit on the ceiling value of the benefit is R$ 1,212.

These amounts are released for withdrawal, but if the person does not withdraw it by December 29 of this year, he may run out of money. And this is a very real possibility, as it is estimated that more than R$ 428 million still need to be withdrawn, which means that there are about 400 thousand people who need to make the withdrawals in question.

The information was released by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare.

Just remember that there are some others requirements made so that the value of PIS/Pasep can be transferred. Look:

Have had your first registered job for at least 5 years;

Have worked for at least 30 days during the base year, in this case, 2020;

When he worked in the base year, he received a maximum of two minimum wages;

Had your data duly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS) or in the eSocial of the base year.

For those who don’t remember, PIS/Pasep is paid every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused payments to be suspended so that the resources could be used to help the helpless. That’s why he only gets paid again now.

The amount paid is always referring to the previous year. The only exception to the rule was 2020, as at that moment things were at a standstill. In this way, the right thing was for this to be paid the amount equivalent to 2021, which should not happen now. I also don’t know when that might happen.

Interested and curious about it all? Then it’s time to know whether or not you are entitled to payment. You can use some means of service to get information. In the case of Caixa, you can contact:

For the SIP:

In the Worker Box app;

On the Caixa website;

By telephone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep: