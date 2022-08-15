New schedule includes 4th dose for people aged 30 and over

The Secretary of Health of Bragança Paulista updated the vaccination schedule against COVID-19 for the week starting tomorrow (15).

Between August 15th and August 19th there will be vaccines of different brands, for different groups and age groups.

The novelty is the group of people aged 30 and over, who can take the 4th dose. For the second consecutive week, there will be no immunization with CoronaVac. The City also clarifies that it has not received doses of this immunizing agent to immunize children aged 3 and 4 years.

Vaccination continues to be carried out without scheduling in the Old Library, which is next to the City Hall. The service is from 8 am to 4 pm. The place does not close for lunch.

VACCINATION IN UNITS UNTIL 9 PM

This week, exceptionally, there will be immunization in the Águas Claras, Planned I, Planned II, Santa Luzia, Vila Davi and Vila Aparecida Health Units, which have extended hours until 9 pm. The immunizing agent that is available will be applied in these places.

TIMELINE

Monday (all day) and Tuesday (morning) – PFIZER

1st dose for everyone aged 12 and over;

2nd dose of Pfizer for 12 to 17 year olds of vaccinated until 06/20/2022;

2nd dose of Pfizer for people over 18 vaccinated until 07/25/2022;

3rd dose for people aged 12 years and over, pregnant women and postpartum women vaccinated until 04/15/2022;

4th dose for people aged 30 or over, pregnant women, mothers and health professionals vaccinated until 04/15/2022.

Tuesday (afternoon), Wednesday and Thursday – ASTRAZENECA

1st dose for everyone aged 18 and over;

2nd dose of AstraZeneca for vaccinees up to 21/06/2022;

3rd dose for people aged 18 or over vaccinated by 04/15/2022;

4th dose for people aged 30 and over and health professionals vaccinated until 04/15/2022.

Friday – CHILDREN’S PFIZER

1st dose for 05 to 11 years or older;

2nd dose for vaccinated until 06/24/2022.

